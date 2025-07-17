How Stanford Health went all-in on a virtual-first COPD program

Healthcare access is critical for chronic disease management. Chronic disease patients require consistent and long-term care; however, patients may face barriers to accessing that care due to social determinants of health. Health systems are increasingly turning to virtual care tools to combat these challenges and expand chronic care access.

Stanford Health Care's recent collaboration with Kivo Health highlights this trend. The organizations are working together on an initiative to offer virtual pulmonary rehabilitation to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients.

According to Leah Rosengaus, senior director of digital health at Stanford Health Care, the collaboration aligns with the health system's broader initiative to create a network of virtual-first referral providers.

"The scope of the collaboration is actually in some ways kind of unique, but I think represents an emerging trend in the market, which is virtual-first providers being integrated in such a way that the patient's medical home or home health system can refer to a virtual provider as easily or even more easily than they do within their own brick-and-mortar traditional referral work," she said.

To foster a successful collaboration, Stanford leaders thoroughly vetted the virtual-first provider to ensure its services would meet the needs of its patients and employed various strategies to overcome implementation and patient engagement challenges.

UNDERSTANDING THE TECH VETTING PROCESS Pulmonary rehab can be highly beneficial for many patients with chronic lung disease, including those with COPD and pulmonary fibrosis, according to the American Lung Association. These rehab programs offer education to increase awareness about the disease and exercises to strengthen the lungs and mitigate symptoms like shortness of breath. However, Rosengaus noted significant barriers to accessing pulmonary rehab, primarily due to capacity constraints within the health system and transportation challenges. This led Stanford Health Care to explore virtual options for pulmonary rehab. The health system has an established vetting process for adding virtual-first providers to its network. The first step is to assess the quality of care being offered. "The most important aspect of the service that's being offered is the clinical care," said Rosengaus. "So that's the first thing that we look for and vet when we're identifying virtual-first providers for our network: Who is in that provider group? What are their credentials? How are they trained and onboarded? What are the clinical protocols that are used? Do we see evidence-based medicine being applied? What do the clinical outcomes look like for their patient population?" Then, the health system evaluates the patient experience offered by the virtual program. This includes ensuring that the virtual-first provider provides technical assistance so that patients feel supported when learning to use new technology. The health system also examines whether the provider is ready and able to integrate with the system overall. Rosengaus underscored that this is relatively new in the digital health industry, where it is more common for health systems to subcontract technology development and ongoing management to vendors or for virtual-first providers and digital health companies to engage directly with payers. "But this idea of the virtual-first provider being a full-service, standalone provider in and of themselves and integrating with the health system and sharing data with the health system is not quite as common," she said. "So that's really where we're pushing the boundaries here." Kivo Health not only met Stanford's care quality and patient experience criteria but also its integration expectations. Rosengaus explained that the latter included technical integration so that Stanford clinicians could identify and refer patients to the virtual-first provider through the EMR, as well as payer integration in the local market to ensure patients could access the virtual pulmonary rehab program as a covered service. "This is really honoring and recognizing the work of the virtual-first provider under their own brand and really integrating them into our network just like we would our brick-and-mortar partners," she added.