High Part D premium hikes in CMS' crosshairs for 2026 bids

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has published its preliminary technical Medicare Part D bid information for the 2026 contract year, with updates intended to limit significant increases in cost-sharing and premium hikes.

The changes in how CMS approves certain standalone prescription drug plan (PDP) sponsors have resulted in the first-ever rejections of standalone PDP bids. Rejected standalone PDP bids did not address the agency's concerns about significant year-over-year premium increases, CMS said, and they were also market outliers.

"CMS is committed to upholding affordability, choice and access for Medicare beneficiaries while safeguarding taxpayer dollars," the agency said in a statement. "As shown by the outcome of our bid negotiations, we are taking strong, proactive measures to ensure sponsors that choose to participate in the Medicare program by offering standalone PDPs are aligned with these goals, and we will continue to exercise CMS' bid negotiation authority again in future years."

Average bid amounts, base beneficiary premiums rise In addition to outlining changes in how CMS will accept or reject standalone PDP bids, the agency unveiled cost increases in the national average monthly bid amount (NAMBA) and the base beneficiary premium (BBP) for 2026. Both figures are expected to increase. For the NAMBA, average monthly bid costs shake out to $239.27, up from $179.45 in 2025 and $64.28 in 2024. This figure is calculated by taking an average of all Part D plan bids for basic Part D benefits, weighted by the number of enrollees in each plan. CMS uses this number to determine the government subsidy to plans. Growth in the BBP is more modest. The BBP represents the average Part D basic premium across most of the Part D market. For the 2026 contract year, the BBP will be $38.99, up from $36.78 in the 2025 contract year.