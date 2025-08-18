Doc videos in patient portals boost pediatric flu shot rates

Healthcare providers could have another tool in their arsenal when it comes to pediatric flu shots: the patient portal.

According to a new study in JAMA Network Open, the patient portal is a decent vehicle for engaging parents in getting their kids the flu shot. Particularly, sending parents video messages from the doctor and infographics written by the doctor could compel some parents to have their kids vaccinated.

These findings come as healthcare professionals stare down yet another respiratory virus season, this time with headwinds from an administration casting doubt on vaccine safety and efficacy. Healthcare providers working to support preventive care and vaccine access among their patients should consider their own strategies to directly connect with patients about the shots.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy with doctor engagement The nation is currently seeing historically low levels of flu vaccination. For the 2023-2024 flu season, only about half (55%) of kids ages 6 months to 17 years old received the vaccine. For adults ages 18-49, that rate was 33%, while 46% of those ages 50-64 and 70% of those 65 and older got the shots. Those figures are a far cry from the 70% goal flu shot rate spelled out in Healthy People 2030, the researchers said, and set the stage for broad flu outbreaks each season. "A major cause of low influenza vaccination is patient vaccine hesitancy," the researchers stated. "While most people trust their physicians overall, many don't feel that the benefits of an influenza vaccine outweigh its safety and believe that they are not at risk from influenza disease. Vaccine hesitancy may be increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Strategies built on trusted messengers, such as physicians, are needed." Some previous research has found that patient outreach strategies ranging from direct text or patient portal messages to public awareness campaigns can be effective, but that efficacy is waning, the researchers said. This latest study looked at more tailored or direct patient engagement and outreach -- video messages from doctors.