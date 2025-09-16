Survey: 1 in 6 parents skip or delay childhood vaccines

One in six parents say they've skipped at least one shot in the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, with most questioning the shots' safety, efficacy and necessity, according to new surveying from KFF and The Washington Post.

Still, most parents agree with some vaccine requirements. Eight in 10 say they think public schools should require students to get the measles and polio vaccines while allowing for medical and religious exemptions.

These findings come as medical experts fear the impact that medical misinformation will have on vaccine hesitancy and preventive care access. Although healthcare providers have had to contend with misinformation for years, some say it's gotten worse. That misinformation, when consumed and believed by patients, can have downstream impacts on how patients engage with their medical care or that of their loved ones.

This latest survey of more than 2,700 parents or legal guardians of kids under age 18 underscores the extent to which the American public is starting to question vaccine safety and efficacy.

Parents and guardians question vaccine safety and efficacy According to the survey, parents who skipped or delayed childhood vaccines for their kids were generally worried about the side effects of the shots. They did not trust that vaccines are safe and did not believe that all recommended vaccines are actually necessary. That is in contrast to other patient care access barriers, such as financial or geographic barriers. According to KFF and the Washington Post, it's vaccine hesitancy and not logistical issues that keep parents from vaccinating their children. Notably, populations most likely to skip or delay childhood vaccination include Republican parents (22%), those who identify with the "Make American Great Again" movement (25%), parents under age 35 (19%) and those who homeschool their kids (46%).

Dispelling vaccine falsehoods, myths with patients There's an opportunity for the medical industry to clear up misconceptions about the vaccines, the survey continued. Importantly, few parents fully believe false statements about the vaccines. For example, only 9% fully believe the false claim that the MMR vaccine can cause autism in children. But there's a sizeable proportion who aren't sure what to believe. For example, 48% of parents said they don't know enough about vaccines to determine whether the MMR vaccine can cause autism. These findings indicate that more and better messaging could help quell vaccine misinformation and support better patient education, but the survey cautions against overreliance on federal health agencies as spokespeople. Only 14% of parents said they have "a lot" of confidence in government health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make sure vaccines are safe and effective. Instead, 29% said they have a little confidence CDC and FDA can ensure vaccine safety and efficacy, and 22% said they have no confidence at all. Parents are also unsure whether CDC and FDA officials can make decisions based on science, not personal opinion, regarding vaccine recommendations. Notably, 26% of parents say that the CDC recommends too many vaccines.