Amid worsening medical misinformation, AAP strives for truth

The American Academy of Pediatrics made waves a few weeks ago when the organization published its annual pediatric vaccine schedule.

It was far from the first time AAP has done this, but it was nevertheless a key development ahead of this year's respiratory virus season.

"The AAP has been creating immunization schedules since 1938, well before ACIP and the CDC even existed," Jesse Hackell, M.D., the chair of AAP's Committee on Pediatric Workforce, said in reference to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"But what's different this year is, for the first time, it's not the same schedule as the one that ACIP puts out," Hackell said in a recent interview.

The differences in AAP's and ACIP's pediatric vaccine schedules largely center on the COVID vaccine. AAP recommends kids six months to two years get a single dose of the COVID vaccine and two doses for kids over age two with underlying conditions or whose caregivers want them to get the jabs.

But ACIP has different recommendations. Online, the panel says the COVID vaccine is subject to shared clinical decision-making. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration ended the emergency use authorizations for kids under age five, which could make it more difficult for folks to get their children vaccinated. AAP put out a separate statement calling the move "deeply troubling."

"What we've heard from HHS is that the COVID vaccine is not recommended for any healthy children, period," Hackell added.

The divergence between the two bodies is essentially unprecedented, Hackell noted, driven in large part by the changes in ACIP personnel announced back in June. Previously, AAP leaders actually served on ACIP to help inform pediatric vaccine schedules, meaning recommendations were generally the same.

"The AAP has been disinvited from participating in any of these advisory groups, but the experts haven't gone away, fortunately," Hackell explained. "They've been focused on continuing to create the AAP-recommended schedule just as they've always done, knowing full well that it may diverge from the ACIP schedule like it's starting to now."

Hackell confirmed that AAP's childhood vaccine schedule is evidence-based, taking into consideration how vaccines are developed and tested, as well as how they perform after they are brought to market.

But, more than anything, he stressed the role medical misinformation plays in these diverging childhood vaccine schedules and what that could mean for providers down the line.