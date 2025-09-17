AHIP pledges vaccine coverage ahead of ACIP meeting

America's Health Insurance Plans, or AHIP, clarified in a statement this week that its members will continue to cover influenza, COVID-19 and other vaccines at no cost-sharing through the end of 2026.

The statement said that member health plans will continue coverage of immunizations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as of Sept. 1, 2025. This includes the updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

Major payers that are members of the leading health insurer trade group include Cigna, Centene, CVS Health, Elevance Health, Highmark Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, SCAN Health Plan, Sentara Healthcare and UPMC Health Plan. Notably, UnitedHealthcare left AHIP in 2015 and has not rejoined.

“While health plans continue to operate in an environment shaped by federal and state laws, as well as program and customer requirements, the evidence-based approach to coverage of immunizations will remain consistent," AHIP said in the statement.

Vaccine recommendations in the air amid ACIP shakeup The ACIP has faced a complete shakeup under the Trump administration. Under the direction of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., all 17 members of ACIP were dismissed in June 2025 in an effort to "restore public trust" and eliminate perceived conflicts of interest. ACIP was established in the 1960s to provide expert, evidence-based recommendations to the CDC and the HHS secretary on the use of vaccines to control infectious diseases. Prior to Kennedy's reconstitution of the ACIP, President Joe Biden appointed all 17 sitting ACIP members. At the time of the shakeup, AHIP maintained its "continued commitment to vaccine coverage," with "robust immunization coverage" being a top priority as the 2025 respiratory virus season approached. Meanwhile, the American Medical Association said the removal of ACIP members "undermines that trust and upends a transparent process that has saved countless lives."