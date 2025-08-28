CDC Director fired as FDA restricts COVID-19 vaccine use

The future of U.S. vaccine policy has been thrown into further uncertainty as Susan Monarez was ousted as CDC Director the same day the FDA rescinded emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines, limiting approval for use in adults over 65 and younger individuals who are at high risk.

Yesterday, HHS announced, without explanation, that Monarez was no longer CDC director, just one month after being confirmed along party lines in the Senate. However, her attorney, Mark Zaid, argued that the dismissal by the White House staff in the personnel office was invalid.

"As a presidential appointee, Senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her," Zaid posted on BlueSky. "For this reason, we reject notification Dr. Monarez has received as legally deficient and she remains as CDC Director. We have notified the White House Counsel of our position."

Kush Desai, a spokesperson for President Donald Trump, said that Monarez was "not aligned with the President's agenda of Making America Healthy Again" and confirmed that "the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC."

Undermining vaccine policy Before Monarez's confirmation, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known vaccine critic overseeing the CDC, took sweeping actions against vaccine policy during the role's vacancy. In May, RFK Jr. ended COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant people after universal booster recommendations were eliminated for individuals aged between 6 months and 64 years without risk factors. The following month, he removed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and replaced them with hand-picked panelists who lack vaccine expertise or are skeptics. Then, several weeks ago, Kennedy cut $500M in BARDA-funded mRNA vaccine research. Monarez's legal team accused the administration of undermining public health protections for political gain. "First it was independent advisory committees and career experts. Then it was the dismissal of seasoned scientists. Now, Secretary Kennedy and HHS have set their sights on weaponizing public health for political gain and putting millions of American lives at risk," Monarez's lawyers said in a statement posted on Bluesky. "When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda," they continued. "For that, she has been targeted." The turmoil has triggered further instability within the agency, resulting in the resignation of four top CDC officials who oversaw vaccine recommendations, including Debra Houry, chief medical officer; Daniel Jernigan, flu specialist and director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; Jennifer Layden, head of the Office for Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology; and Demetre Daskalakis, HIV physician and director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines Monarez's termination occurred the same day the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines, granting Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax restricted approval for use in adults over 65 and younger individuals who have one high-risk health condition, such as obesity or asthma. Previously, the agency recommended that all people six months and older receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA's revised COVID-19 vaccine guidelines are expected to be reviewed at ACIP's September meeting, though no formal date has been set. Typically, the CDC director reviews the committee's recommendations before adoption, with authority to approve, modify or reject any proposal.