Americans trust AMA over CDC for vaccine advice

As vaccine guidance from America's public health leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to diverge from the traditional advice given by doctors, new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center offers insight into who patients take more seriously.

By and large, patients are more likely to trust the major professional health associations that represent their doctors, such as the American Medical Association (AMA), than the CDC for vaccine advice, according to APPC's surveying of more than 1,000 U.S. adults.

Patient trust in the AMA's vaccine policy and messaging trumps trust in the CDC by a 2-1 margin, the researchers said. Faced with conflicting advice from the two groups, 35% of patients said they'd be more likely to accept the AMA's vaccine recommendations and 16% said they'd trust the CDC.

These findings are notable, as healthcare professionals nationwide have grappled with a changing CDC.

The confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services heralded in new policies shaped by the Make America Healthy Again agenda, which leans vaccine skeptical. RFK Jr. is also responsible for reshaping the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, filling it with individuals who have historically discredited vaccines.

Ultimately, that's culminated in changes in vaccine advice. For example, CDC stopped recommending everyone to get a COVID-19 booster, instead saying only those over age 65 or at increased risk should get it and others should consult with a doctor.

At the same time, major professional medical societies, such as the AMA and its peers, have continued issuing their usual vaccine guidance, for the first time diverging from the CDC. According to the APPC researchers, differences occurred because the CDC now consults a different body of scientific knowledge.

This latest survey addresses that conflict, specifically exploring whether patients place greater trust in the CDC or their doctors, as represented by the AMA.

AMA or CDC: Who do patients trust? As noted above, patients trust the AMA over the CDC by a 2-1 margin. This trend defies political affiliation, the survey showed. For example, whether messages conflicted or not, 43% of individuals identifying as Democrats said they'd trust the AMA's recommendations about vaccine safety, compared to just 18% who would trust the CDC. For self-identified Republications, those figures were 31% and 13%, respectively. Meanwhile, 31% of those who identify as independents would accept the AMA recommendations versus 18% who said they'd trust the CDC. It's when messages conflict that trust starts to wane, the data showed, especially for Republicans. When the AMA and CDC issue statements in conflict with each other, 32% of Republicans said they'd take neither organization's advice. That compares to 8% of Democrats and 23% of independents. "Political party differences here are not surprising," Ken Winneg, APPC's managing director of survey research, said in a statement. "The different willingness to rely on the AMA vs. the CDC, based on political party, is consistent with research showing that partisanship is now a clear factor in health perceptions. But it's important to note that most independents, Democrats and Republicans would accept an AMA recommendation over a CDC one about vaccine safety." There were also some differences by age, the survey showed. The older an individual was, the more likely they were to trust the AMA over the CDC when presented with conflicting advice. Young adults aged 18-29 were the only cohort to trust the CDC over the AMA. Overall, confidence in CDC's vaccine guidance hangs at around 52%, while 21% are not at all confident in the CDC and 27% are "not too confident."