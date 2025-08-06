HHS ends $500M in BARDA‑funded mRNA vaccine developments

Announced in a press release yesterday, HHS will begin phasing out all mRNA vaccine development funded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), affecting 22 investments worth approximately $500 million.

The agency said this move to halt or narrow the scope of various mRNA vaccine development contracts stems from a review of various mRNA-related investments introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We reviewed the science, listened to the experts and acted," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said in the press release. "BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu."

Although RFK Jr. said the HHS is shifting this funding "toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate," research has conclusively found mRNA vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the most severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death, from respiratory viruses like COVID‑19.

And while significant viral mutations can reduce effectiveness, mRNA technology allows vaccines to be updated quickly to address new variants, effectively lowering costs and developmental times.

Affected projects and partnerships Although no timeline was given, the wind‑down will impact BARDA-funded mRNA vaccine development through the following actions: Contract terminations with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

Scope reductions for mRNA-related work in existing agreements with Luminary Labs, ModeX and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of pre-award proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone and additional applicants under BARDA's Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle and VITAL Hub programs.

Collaboration restructurings removing HHS participation from Department of Defense nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with Access to Advanced Health Institute, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio and Moderna/The University of Texas Medical Branch.

Completion of select late-stage projects, including Arcturus' avian flu mRNA vaccine and Amplitude's trans‑amplifying RNA platform, to preserve prior taxpayer investment. No new mRNA projects will be introduced.

Cessation of mRNA-based equity investments through BARDA Ventures, managed by the Global Health Investment Corporation. Additional applications of mRNA technology within the department are not affected by this announcement, the agency said.