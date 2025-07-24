HHS approves thimerosal removal from flu vaccines

Yesterday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adopted an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation to remove thimerosal from the limited number of influenza vaccines that still contain the preservative. This move will affect multi-dose formulations, which account for less than 5% of all flu vaccines.

The decision follows a 5-1 vote made last month by the CDC's newly restructured advisory committee, now composed of Kennedy's hand-selected appointees, to eliminate thimerosal from flu vaccines for children, pregnant individuals and adults.

The removal is likely to hit developing countries the hardest -- where multi-dose vials are commonly used due to their cost and distribution advantages.

Use of thimerosal in vaccines Since the 1930s, thimerosal has been used in vials made for multiple administrations to prevent microbial contamination. The mercury-derived preservative is metabolized into ethylmercury, a compound different than the neurotoxic methylmercury that bioaccumulates in seafood. Despite its well-studied safety at low levels, thimerosal has long been targeted by the anti-vaccine crowd. In 1999, the CDC and medical societies recommended its removal from pediatric vaccines. By 2001, it was eliminated from all routine childhood immunizations. Today, only three flu vaccines administered in the U.S contain thimerosal (0.01%), including the multi-dose formulations of Sanofi's Fluzone and Seqirus' Alfluria and Flucelvax. HHS noted in the announcement that manufacturers have confirmed they can fully replace these multi-dose formats with preservative-free alternatives.