Medical groups sue RFK Jr. over COVID-19 vaccine policy shift

A coalition of leading medical organizations filed a federal lawsuit yesterday challenging recent vaccine policy changes by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The lawsuit, supported by groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Public Health Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, the Massachusetts Public Health Alliance, and a pregnant physician, claiming that Kennedy's removal of COVID-19 vaccines from standard immunization schedules for healthy children and pregnant individuals was "arbitrary, capricious and unlawful."

Concerns over regulatory bypass

Filed in Massachusetts federal court, the lawsuit argues that Kennedy unlawfully bypassed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the CDC body statutorily mandated to provide evidence-based vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy previously removed all 17 ACIP members, replacing many with individuals holding anti-vaccine viewpoints, a move critics say undermines established scientific and regulatory processes.

The complaint emphasizes the lack of any declared emergency or credible scientific evidence justifying the change, citing extensive peer-reviewed data supporting COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy among children and pregnant individuals.

The key issues highlighted in the lawsuit include the following: