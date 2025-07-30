Monarez becomes first CDC Director requiring Senate approval

In a 51‑47 vote yesterday, the Senate confirmed Dr. Susan Monarez as CDC director, making her the first nominee to face confirmation under a requirement set by the 2023 omnibus spending law, which took effect at the beginning of the year. The new rule brings the CDC's role in line with other Senate‑approved health‑agency leadership positions.

Although Monarez brings decades of federal health experience to the role, she is the first director in more than 70 years to hold the position without a medical degree.

Monarez, a Ph.D.-trained microbiologist and immunologist, previously served as the CDC's acting director until she stepped down for the confirmation process. She was also director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health and has held senior roles at Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the National Security Council and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Monarez was nominated after the administration withdrew physician and former Florida Rep. Dave Weldon (R), whose vaccine skepticism drew bipartisan opposition.