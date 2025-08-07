Change Healthcare data breach victim count rises to 193 million

Nearly 192.7 million individuals were impacted by the Change Healthcare data breach, UnitedHealth Group's latest estimates show. UHG initially estimated that 100 million people were affected by the February 2024 breach, later updating that estimate to 190 million. The latest figure, at nearly 193 million, appears to be final, as UHG is shuttering its Change Healthcare cyberattack call center on Aug. 26, 2025.

As previously reported, Change Healthcare suffered a ransomware attack in February 2024 that disrupted healthcare organizations nationwide and resulted in the largest healthcare data breach reported to federal regulators in history.

"Change Healthcare has been mailing written letters on a rolling basis to potentially impacted data owners for whom Change Healthcare has sufficient address information, including on behalf of impacted data owners who have been notified and who have delegated the notifications process to Change Healthcare; this notifications process is now complete," a July 31, 2025, letter to state attorneys general stated.

Change Healthcare said that it made efforts to deduplicate individuals included in the final victim count. However, "complete deduplication was not feasible" due to variations in the spelling of names.

Change Healthcare led notification efforts on behalf of impacted entities. However, among the 192.7 million individuals who were potentially impacted, approximately 1.3 million were attributed to entities that did not delegate regulator notification to Change Healthcare.

Breach victims have until Aug. 26, 2025, to contact Change Healthcare's support line for information about the cyberattack and enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. UHG will also shut down the official cyberattack and data breach information site on the same day.

Although UHG's investigation and notification process is wrapping up, Change Healthcare is still facing legal scrutiny over the cyberattack.

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.