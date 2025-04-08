Using remote fetal monitoring to enhance labor and delivery

With millions of babies born each year, labor and delivery are common in the United States. However, given the potential complications, such as infections, postpartum hemorrhage and blood clots, and persistent maternal health disparities, the process is fraught with challenges. With the U.S. maternal mortality rates continuing to lag behind its peers, health systems are increasingly using virtual healthcare technology to make childbirth safer.

One example of virtual healthcare enhancing labor and delivery is the University of Maryland Medical System's (UMMS) NEST initiative. NEST, which stands for Neonatal outcomes impacted by Escalation Safety Telemetry, is a remote fetal monitoring initiative that aims to boost maternal health outcomes and equity.

"This initiative is to support our patients, provide equity in their care and higher quality [outcomes] and innovation in obstetrics, which doesn't typically happen," said Cristina Haas, M.S.N., NEST nurse manager at UMMS.

Though implementing NEST required the health system to overcome change management barriers and other challenges, the initiative appears to be achieving its goals and making a positive impact in UMMS' labor and delivery units.

How the NEST initiative works The NEST initiative, launched in the summer of 2024, enables nurses to conduct continuous, real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) of labor and delivery across UMMS hospitals. Led by a medical director, NEST includes a team of 16 nurses who have extensive experience at the bedside. "I think what's really unique is that all of the NEST nurses practiced as bedside labor and delivery nurses for cumulative years of experience greater than 250 years," Haas said. The NEST team uses PeriGen's fetal monitoring platform, which gathers fetal heart rate data and uterine contraction patterns of every labor taking place in UMMS' seven hospitals. The AI-based PeriGen technology also organizes the data by acuity and flags potential issues. Once flagged, the nurses verify the information and contact the hospital's clinical teams. "The intent of the NEST operating procedure is to support timely intervention for ominous trends, if you will," Haas said. "And not every trend is necessarily ominous, but we don't want it to go down that path." NEST nurses use their expertise to decide if contacting the hospital is necessary. For instance, in some cases, the technology may flag an abnormal pattern, but Hass explained that there may be an explanation for it in the clinical documentation. In other cases, the nurse may contact the onsite clinical care team, and they may decide to continue monitoring the patient instead of intervening. "We are partners in care, and we are not [there] to dictate a plan," Haas said. "We are not calling to make recommendations to the doctor about what they should and shouldn't do. We're really kind of there to serve as a timekeeper, to understand the physician's plan, and to work together and sort of help collaborate with the physician team member who is developing the plan."