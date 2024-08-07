Microsoft 365 Backup now GA with API for SaaS recovery

Microsoft 365 customers can now purchase backup and archiving services for SaaS applications directly managed by Microsoft.

Microsoft 365 Backup, which became generally available July 31, enables customers to create backups for common Microsoft 365 application data, such as Exchange or SharePoint, without having to use another console or third-party service.

Microsoft 365 Archive is also generally available after launching in preview last July.

Microsoft's productivity SaaS applications are used by more than 300 million, which makes backups critical, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"So much of corporate operations rely on [Outlook] email and SharePoint," Sinclair said. "That is our data repository."

Service features Microsoft 365 Backup enables immutable backup and restoration of OneDrive, SharePoint and Exchange Online data. Data created by the Microsoft 365 Backup service remains within Microsoft 365 and is stored according to the user's preferences. Recovery points are available every 10 minutes for the previous two weeks for OneDrive and SharePoint data, with weekly snapshots available for the prior year. Exchange Online data is backed up and available in 10-minute increments for the prior year. The level of granularity for OneDrive and SharePoint stops at the account level, with specific file restoration coming soon, while Exchange Online includes individual items such as mail, tasks or contacts. The service is priced at $0.15 per gigabyte per month for each of the three supported data types. Third-party data backup vendors can use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, a new platform for backup and restorations at scale, to enable the service within their own backup platforms. Initial third-party vendors that will support Microsoft 365 Backup include AvePoint, Cohesity, Commvault, Rubrik, Veeam and Veritas. Microsoft 365 Archive provides storage for inactive SharePoint sites by storing data within a cold storage tier in SharePoint, enabling the use of SharePoint's data management and search tools over standard archiving. Data stored in Microsoft 365 Archive can be reviewed using Microsoft 365 Search index and Microsoft Purview, the vendor's governance service. The service is priced using a pay-as-you-go model based on total SharePoint storage used.