Microsoft Copilot+ PC faces enterprise challenges

Microsoft has caught the attention of the enterprise buyer with its newly introduced AI-focused Copilot+ PC. Experts say going forward, its success with business customers will hinge on price and how well it runs software.

Microsoft launched the new category of Windows PC on Tuesday, with all the major computer makers introducing Copilot+ PCs on June 18.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Arm processor will power the systems until Intel and AMD launch supporting x86 chips. Intel plans to ship its Copilot+ silicon, code-named Lunar Lake, in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, manufacturers taking pre-orders for the Arm-based Copilot+ PC include Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung. Microsoft's version of the AI PC will be part of its Surface line of computers.

The unveiling of Copilot+ PC was well-received, analysts said. It captured the industry's excitement with AI and highlighted the necessary support of PC makers and chipmakers. There was also support for the Arm-based systems from a few enterprise software makers, such as Adobe and Zoom, with Salesforce's Slack promising to jump on board later in the year.

Most importantly, Microsoft said its ubiquitous 365 Office apps, including Teams, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, Excel and OneDrive, will run natively on Qualcomm's Arm chip.

Despite the solid start, Microsoft needs to do more to succeed in the enterprise market, analysts said. Copilot+ PC pricing will have to fall, and business software will have to perform well on the Arm systems running Windows.

To capture volume sales for the office, the PCs will have to sell for less than $1,000, said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates. Current pricing, which ranges from $1,000 to $1,800, places the systems in the premium category, targeting prosumers, executives and on-the-road employees who need the long battery life that Arm offers.

"They're pretty high-priced," Gold said. "They're not cheap."

The largest competitor of the pricey systems is Apple's MacBooks, which run the company's custom-designed Arm-based M series processors. Analysts expect the Qualcomm chip to match Apple's power-to-performance ratio. Microsoft promises 20 hours of battery life in the upcoming systems.

The Copilot+ PC will stand out against Apple in its AI capabilities, especially since Apple has yet to outline its AI strategy for the Mac. Analysts expect Apple to unveil its plans at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

"Some people want a Mac because they can get super-long battery life and really good performance," said Bob O'Donnell, president of Technalysis Research. "Now you have a Windows alternative for that."

Microsoft will release its Copilot+ PCs, with the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, on June 18.