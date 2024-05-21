Microsoft Copilot+ AI PCs turn up the heat on Apple

Microsoft made about as big a splash as I can remember during their pre-Build AI session on Monday, where they highlighted new Copilot+ PC hardware, an expanded partnership, and new AI use cases.

The CoPilot+ AI PCs are built on a new system architecture that combines Qualcomm Arm CPUs along with GPUs and Neural Processing Units (NPU), running large language models in Microsoft's Azure Cloud along with small language models.

Since I’m increasingly covering AI PCs and am a bit re-energized on the prospect of the PC and Windows apps in general, I wanted to get down my initial thoughts on the announcements that came out of the event.

Here's my unfiltered reaction to the news and a representation of the areas that I'll expand on in the near future.

Copilot+ PCs Until today, the term "AI PC" was a bit nebulous, and the only commonality between anything labeled an AI PC was some sort of local AI compute capability. Microsoft introduced the idea of the Copilot+ PC which, in the same breath, also served to define what an AI PC really is. In short, a Copilot+ PC is certified by Microsoft to run AI workloads locally, providing at least 40 TOPS (tera or trillion operations per second). It also has a Copilot key on the keyboard. Microsoft branding aside, the bar for an AI PC has been set at 40 TOPS, though that’s sure to change in the coming months and years. If you thought you were hot stuff with that 10 TOPS machine you bought last year, well… get used to it. Things are changing fast at the endpoint these days.

This is not the same Windows on ARM story we’ve heard before Microsoft has tried to run on Arm in the past, most notably with the Surface RT tablet back in 2012. At the time, Microsoft hoped ISVs would build apps for the Windows Store in an effort to rival Apple and Android and drive folks to a Microsoft-centric ecosystem, managed by Intune. That, of course, didn’t happen. Enterprise apps were moved to the cloud, and the ones that weren’t remained as native x86/64 apps, which couldn’t run on the ARM-based Surface RT. The device was also relatively expensive. Plus, Intune’s management capabilities were just starting to become credible, so the endpoint management world was still largely using SCCM (now Microsoft Configuration Manager). Altogether, these new devices just didn’t really fit, and Windows on ARM didn’t pan out. That was then. A few key things have changed that make the latest version extremely relevant and disruptive: Classic x86/64 Windows apps can run via the Prism Windows Emulator (like Apple’s Rosetta 2, which accomplished the same thing when Apple switched from Intel to their own ARM-based silicon);

AI capabilities, along with battery life and performance, are significant drivers of value;

Management can be done via modern and traditional means.

Turning up the heat on Apple Microsoft, with the help of Qualcomm, may have finally put pressure on Apple that will cause folks to reconsider their endpoint device purchase next time around. While there may not be enough here to cause someone to dump their M2 MacBook Pro, from an end-user preference perspective, it’s entirely possible that Microsoft can earn back some mindshare. I say this knowing full well that Apple is poised to make some big announcements at WWDC next month, but Microsoft has been on this track for the last year, and the claims they and Qualcomm are making relative to battery life and performance are eating away significantly at the more tangible value props of Apple devices. There are still the folks that eat, sleep, and breathe Apple, but that’s another challenge altogether.

What about Intel? For perhaps the first time ever, Microsoft is making groundbreaking endpoint announcements without their traditional Intel (and, to a lesser extent, AMD) partners. The timing isn’t great, either, since this comes at a time when Intel is still dealing with Apple’s switch to their own ARM-based silicon. The good news is that Intel feels this pressure and is reacting. Intel switched to a modular core approach a few years ago and added an NPU in Meteor Lake. The forthcoming Lunar Lake will undoubtedly be a significant upgrade, which Microsoft even acknowledged in their event by saying that both Intel and AMD were also building hardware to support new Copilot+ devices. Intel has name recognition and respect in the industry, and vPro is a real differentiator. Still, this is a new situation for Intel on the endpoint side, and one that will require some careful navigation to overcome. I expect to see lots of innovation from all sides.

Apps are becoming more widespread I recently wrote about how we need more apps that are broadly useful to drive adoption of AI PCs, and what I saw today was encouraging. While there may never be that one killer app that all users need, the expanding breadth of app types is nice to see. And it will only get better. Some that Microsoft named as part of the CoPilot+ launch include: Restyle, which lets you use local AI capabilities to turn, say, a photograph of a boat on the water into a stylized oil painting of the same image. (Eye candy for sure, but still useful for content creation);

In the same vein is Cocreator, which turns your sketches into full-fledged graphics and/or art, easing the content creation process;

Recall, which aims to fix Windows Search…but more on that in a minute;

Live Captions, a feature that’s been around for many years that most people seem unaware of, can now do live translations from 40+ languages into English subtitles. (Seriously, how long will it be until we get live audio translation? It has to be coming sooner than later. Can’t the AI just read the English translation to me?);

Cephable, an assistive tech that lets you program gestures that the video camera recognizes through AI to perform specific tasks;

Other creative use cases, like Adobe Creative Cloud and DaVinci Resolve;

And, of course, enhancements to Windows Studio Effects to further improve audio/video quality.