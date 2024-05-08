New Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip ready for AI

Apple's latest iPad Pro with new M4 hardware for AI hints at the computer maker's upcoming software plans.

The M4's specs include a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of processing AI applications at up to 38 trillion operations per second. Also, the system on a chip contains a 10-core CPU with machine-learning accelerators and a GPU upgrade with the same number of cores.

Apple introduced the iPad Pro's AI horsepower on Tuesday without providing details on what new services and software it would run on the product.

"While they hinted at some of the AI capabilities today - aimed squarely at content creators - I suspect Apple will tell a more complete story at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June," IDC analyst Tom Mainelli said. "And that story will include not just the iPad, but also iPhone, Mac, and its other products."

Apple typically uses the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco to introduce upcoming technologies, tools and frameworks for iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Apple's introduction of AI hardware in a product that it hasn't upgraded in almost two years wasn't surprising, said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. During that time, PC makers have added the latest Intel and AMD chips with AI capabilities.

"Everybody is putting out a chip these days with some sort of an NPU built in," Gold said.

Apple's M4 iPad Pro is available May 15 in a silver or space black case.

Apple M4 specs The M4 contains 28 billion transistors built on 3-nanometer technology, making the latest iPad Pro more power-efficient than previous models, according to Apple. The M4 uses half the amount of power to deliver the same performance as the M2 chip. The M4's GPU makes better use of memory to boost the performance of applications and games, the company said. Also, the chip renders more realistic shadows and reflections in images and video than Apple's older GPUs. The M4 is critical for powering AI and the iPad Pro's new Ultra Retina XDR display. Apple built the screen by combining two OLED panels that offer better precision when drawing on the display, improved color accuracy and more uniform brightness. Ultimately, Apple's list of M4 specs and capabilities won't be a critical factor for iPad Pro buyers, Gold said. Instead, it will be how well the hardware runs AI software. "At the end of the day, none of those matters," Gold said of the specs. "It's how you use the hardware to the best advantage of the software." The iPad Pro also includes a 12-megapixel camera in the back for video and stills and a flash for better document scanning. The front camera is also 12 megapixels. Other features include a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 connectivity. The USB-C has a maximum throughput of 40 Gbps. Apple plans to release an 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro on May 15. Pricing starts at $999 for the smaller model and $1,199 for the larger unit. Apple's new M4 includes a neural processing unit for AI applications.