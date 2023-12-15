Intel Core Ultra CPUs with neural processing runs AI on PCs

Intel released Core Ultra CPUs Thursday, the first chips to include onboard neural processing units that allow laptops to take on specialized AI tasks.

The chipmaker said that some manufacturers offer the Core Ultra now; the new chips will be available in more than 230 different laptop models in the next year.

Neural processing units (NPUs) in the Core Ultras, previewed last September and codenamed Meteor Lake, differ from GPUs in that they handle specific AI tasks -- such as background blurring in video meetings, simultaneous translations into multiple languages, or noise reduction in phone calls. GPUs, on the other hand, are more general-use and can handle many different AI tasks.

While NPUs are more like sprinters, they can only handle specific AI loads. GPUs might be slower, but they can take on more varied work. Both will be needed to work together as AI demands more processing power to get jobs done, said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at a release event Thursday.

"AI and high-performance computing are coming together in a powerful way to enable this next generation of computing," Gelsinger said. "Faster memory, faster networking, larger memory capabilities [and] computing capabilities…in a sustainable way."