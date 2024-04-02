Edge AI startup reveals GenAI accelerator, $120M fundraise

Edge AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday introduced its new Hailo-10 generative AI accelerators while revealing that it raised an additional $120 million in an extended Series C fundraising round.

The new funding round was led by investors including the Zisapel family, Automotive Equipment and Delek Motors. It brings Hailo's total funding to more than $340 million.

The Israeli vendor's new accelerator, or computation machine for AI workloads, enables users to employ generative AI on edge devices such as PCs, smart vehicles and commercial robots.

Hailo-10 can run the Meta Llama 2 7B large language model with up to 10 tokens per second, using less than 5 watts of power, according to the vendor. It can also process text-to-image model Stable Diffusion 2.1 at under 5 seconds per image, the vendor said.

Generative AI and edge devices Hailo-10 and other generative AI edge accelerators come as the generative AI market has shifted to include edge devices. While many generative AI workloads still need to be processed in the cloud and data centers, more training and inferencing of generative AI workloads are moving to edge devices such as laptops, virtual reality devices and smartphones. That shift from cloud-based AI to edge AI has been very quick. Olivier BlanchardAnalyst, Futurum Group "That shift from cloud-based AI to edge AI has been very quick," Futurum Group analyst Olivier Blanchard said. The shift creates a hybrid AI ecosystem with cloud computing at the top, on-premises in the middle and edge devices at the bottom, he added. Generative AI at the edge is also aiding in the move from ideation to implementation of generative AI in enterprises, Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate said. "At the end of the day, it is not just about what happens in the data center," Dekate said. "It's about how AI can be delivered everywhere."

Hailo-10's angle For Hailo-10, the main benefit of running generative AI workloads on PCs, or even in smart vehicles, is power consumption, Blanchard said. "The real advantage of this is going to be the lower power consumption, like the better performance per watt," Blanchard said. Hailo-10 is capable of up to 40 tera operations per second (TOPS), which is faster and more energy-efficient than an integrated neural processing unit, according to Hailo. Neural processing units are specialized systems designed for machine learning algorithms. The 40 TOPS performance level is in line with the Intel Core Ultra, an AI accelerator built for laptops and other edge devices, Blanchard added. That Hailo-10 is mobile-friendly and can handle video inputs and process video data rapidly with low power is also important for smart vehicles such as electric vehicles, he continued. "The more screens you have, the more processes you have -- all this stuff is a drain on the car battery," Blanchard said. "It's super important for vehicle-specific [offerings] not only to be super fast and super powerful, but also to consume as little energy as possible in the process of performing those tasks." Hailo also uses a data flow-like architecture that simplifies how data flows through the processor and allows it to deliver more efficient compute, Dekate said.