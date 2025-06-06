FTC sends message with Synopsys, Ansys divestiture order

The Federal Trade Commission isn't letting up on merger scrutiny. The agency ordered Synopsys and Ansys to sell parts of their businesses before moving ahead with a $35 billion merger that otherwise would have created an anticompetitive market for software tools to design semiconductors used in consumer electronics, AI chips and high-performance computing.

Synopsys provides electronic design automation software for semiconductors, while Ansys offers simulation and analysis software for testing semiconductors. The FTC determined Synopsys's acquisition of Ansys was anticompetitive in three markets in which the two companies competed against each other: optical software tools, photonic software tools and Register Transfer Level (RTL) power consumption analysis tools for integrated circuit design.

"The optical software tools, the two of them were roughly 100% of the market," said Olivier Blanchard, research director at The Futurum Group. "Merging both companies would've created an actual monopoly. For the photonic software and RTL, it was in the neighborhood of 60% to 70%. A lot of market power when you bring the two of them together."

Synopsys has been ordered to divest its optical and photonic software tools. Ansys will be required to divest PowerArtist, its power consumption analysis tool. The divested assets will go to Keysight Technologies, Inc., which will compete with the new company created after the Synopsys and Ansys merger is complete. Keysight offers electronic design automation software tools.

The FTC's divestiture order for Synopsys and Ansys sends a message to other big companies considering significant mergers and acquisitions during a time when the FTC's approach hadn't been definitively set, Blanchard said. Federal agencies have undergone shakeups in authority and funding cuts under President Donald Trump while also navigating a message of deregulation from the administration.

The Synopsys and Ansys divestiture order signals the FTC's posture on potentially anticompetitive deals, Blanchard said.

"This was the FTC asserting itself and firing a warning shot across the bow of all of the other big companies looking for big mergers and saying, 'we're still here, we're still going to do this,'" he said. "If your acquisition, your merger, presents too much of a threat to competition, we will intervene."