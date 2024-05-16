3 reasons Synopsys is selling its app security business

Synopsys announced on May 6, 2024, that it is selling its application security business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital Group for $2.1 billion. The move was first mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in November 2023.

With an increasing focus on the importance of cybersecurity, the move begs the questions, "Why?" and "Why now?"

Read on to learn the reasons behind the move and what it implies for the industry and Synopsys' application security business.

Synopsis of Synopsys Synopsys, founded in 1986, has been a consolidator in the electronic design automation (EDA) space -- the category of software tools used to design semiconductor chips. Over the past 35-plus years, Synopsys has acquired dozens of technology companies. In February 2014, Synopsys acquired a company outside of the EDA space: static code analysis vendor Coverity, for $375 million. It became the cornerstone of Synopsys' application security business unit, called Software Integrity Group (SIG). Synopsys continued to invest in the area. In total, the company acquired 13 application security vendors between 2014 and 2023, including Codenomicon in 2015, Cigital in 2016, Black Duck Software in 2017 and WhiteHat Security in 2022. Through these acquisitions, Synopsys amassed a broad application security testing product portfolio and became the largest application security testing vendor by revenue, earning over $524 million in fiscal year 2023.

3 reasons Synopsys is spinning off SIG With these successes, it might not be clear why Synopsys is selling its application security unit. Three major reasons contribute to the decision. 1. It's becoming a drag on the business After Synopsys acquired Coverity in 2014, the company aspired to use its application security acquisitions to boost the overall business while also providing a growth advantage over its EDA competitors, such as Cadence Design Systems, Ansys and Mentor Graphics, now owned by Siemens. The strategy of acquiring security products was a brilliant move at the time, albeit an unconventional one because Synopsys' core EDA business was not related to security and Synopsys' overall business was growing at a much slower rate compared to the rapidly growing security market. Synopsys' security strategy was successful initially. The smaller SIG business unit grew at a faster rate than its larger core EDA business. As time went on, however, the scenario changed. Synopsys' more recent acquisitions weren't as successful revenue-wise as its earlier ones. Synopsys' failure to fully monetize some of its security acquisitions led to those acquisitions becoming a drag on the overall business instead of providing a lift. While SIG was and still is growing, Synopsys hasn't found the same level of growth it experienced years ago. Spinning SIG out now provides a positive impact to the rest of Synopsys' business. 2. AI is boosting EDA The 2023 AI explosion from technology companies, such as Microsoft, Google and Meta, created a wave of demand for semiconductor chips that power AI tools from chip manufacturers, such as Nvidia, AMD and Intel. This increased demand for semiconductors also increased demand for semiconductor design software -- Synopsys' core EDA business. As a result, Synopsys has experienced a corresponding increase in demand for its EDA software that designs these chips. Synopsys no longer needs the boost SIG was originally intended to provide since its core EDA business is now experiencing increased growth. 3. Executive leadership changes Executive leadership at Synopsys has experienced significant changes in recent years. In 2022, co-CEO Chi-Foon Chan and CFO Trac Pham retired. Shelagh Glaser became the new CFO. In January 2024, Sassine Ghazi was appointed CEO and former CEO Aart de Geus stepped back to an executive chairman role. These changes are meaningful. The new leadership clearly doesn't appear to view SIG as a priority or critical to the overall business as the previous regime did. The SIG sale and the company's January 2024 announcement of intent to acquire EDA vendor Ansys makes it clear that Synopsys is focusing on its core EDA business going forward.