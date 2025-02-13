Aggressive deregulation creates risky business environment

President Donald Trump's deregulation initiatives might eventually run into challenges from the courts and Congress as businesses work to navigate a changing and complex regulatory framework.

Trump signed an executive order launching the 10-to-1 deregulation initiative in January. For every new rule, regulation or guidance a federal agency proposes, it must repeal 10 existing ones. Overregulation "stops American entrepreneurship, crushes small business, reduces consumer choice, discourages innovation and infringes on the liberties of American citizens," according to Trump's order.

This marks a significant escalation from Trump's first-term policy, which required agencies to eliminate two regulations for each new one issued. Since taking office, Trump has signed multiple executive orders focused on deregulation. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who leads the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has systematically halted or frozen federal agency funding and work.

Rob Atkinson, founder and president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said the Trump administration wants to shrink the federal government radically. Requiring federal agencies to eliminate 10 rules, regulations and guidance documents for each new one proposed is "unbelievable."

"That seems to be gutting the entire regulatory state," he said.

However, Trump might soon face multiple legal and congressional hurdles on his path to deregulation. It's an issue Trump faced during his first administration, when many of his attempts to overhaul regulations were overturned in federal court, Atkinson said. Such an aggressive approach to regulation overhaul is "quite risky" for businesses, he added.

Trump would repeal a regulation, only to face a lawsuit, which the administration lost most of the time because congressional action was required to remove the rule, he said.