CEO testifies on federal agencies as lawmakers clash on Musk

As business leaders testified on regulatory challenges and the need to rein in federal agency power, House Democrats criticized Elon Musk and the Trump administration's cuts to federal agencies.

Axon Enterprise CEO Rick Smith testified Tuesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust, detailing the significant hurdles his company faced during a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into a 2018 acquisition. Axon sued the FTC in federal district court, challenging the constitutionality of the agency's investigative and adjudicative process. In April 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Axon's favor and the FTC dismissed its case. Axon develops law enforcement technology, including body-worn cameras.

Smith said agencies like the FTC should not have the power to act as "prosecutor, judge and jury."

"The unchecked power of the government led to serious consequences for my company, for my employees and deeply for me personally," Smith said. "The agency wields unchecked powers in ways that can crush innovation, stifle economic growth and deny basic constitutional rights."

The Trump administration has waged war against federal agencies and their authority, from freezing the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to halting work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has cases against firms including Walmart, Capital One and JPMorgan Chase. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order in January launching the 10-to-1 initiative, meaning that for any new rule an agency proposes, it must eliminate ten others.

"It's no secret that regulatory burdens have reached an all-time high," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.), the subcommittee chair, said during Tuesday's hearing. "The number of rules that agencies create is overwhelming."

However, Democrats on the committee spoke against tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's access to sensitive data held by federal agencies as he leads the federal agency overhaul through his leadership of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the subcommittee ranking member, said Musk is usurping Congressional authority and that there is "no check and no balance from the Republican Congress."

"As we speak, Elon Musk and his band of near-teenaged accomplices are systematically working their way through the executive branch, knocking down agency after agency, while undermining the rule of law and shredding the constitution along the way," he said.