U.S. freeze on foreign aid may give China a leg up

The Trump administration's freeze on U.S. foreign aid could leave room for adversaries like China to step in.

That's the concern experts expressed to the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations during a hearing Thursday on China's malign influence. U.S. senators sought feedback on policies the administration should consider to address Chinese-backed disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and election interference.

Earlier this week, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo temporarily pausing federal agencies' disbursement of funds, including foreign aid. While the White House rescinded the OMB memo due to backlash and legal challenges, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that the move is "not a rescission of the federal funding freeze."

"I am deeply concerned by the administration's stop work order and foreign aid freeze, actions that can only lead to human suffering and endanger our national security," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the committee’s ranking member, said during the hearing. "They undermine America's credibility and they give an opening to countries like China and Russia, who are very happy to fill the void that we leave."

U.S. hits pause on foreign aid The foreign aid freeze limits the U.S.'s ability to compete with China, said Melanie Hart, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub. Hart spoke as a witness during the Senate hearing. Hart said the government had frozen more than $1 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and stopped funding for multiple human rights organizations. She said Washington D.C. has "effectively abandoned" the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement. Hart said she applauded Secretary of State Marco Rubio's attempts to lift some foreign aid restrictions, including waiving the pause of life-saving humanitarian aid during the spending freeze. However, she noted that the pause on foreign aid assistance is a "massive gift to Beijing." "This broad freeze hobbles America at a moment when we are in the battle of the century," she said. "The longer it goes on, the harder it will be to regain the ground we are already losing." Jennifer Lind, associate professor of government at Dartmouth College and a hearing witness, said it's understandable for the administration to "take a short pause" and assess its use of tools like foreign aid. However, she said the federal government should also recognize the value of foreign aid, which she described as a critical tool along with diplomacy and military assistance. "Foreign aid is a really important arrow in the quiver of U.S. national security," she said. "Ideally, we would want to be using all of our different tools in a coordinated fashion to achieve our objectives."