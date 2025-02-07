DeepSeek, data privacy on lawmakers' radar

House lawmakers introduced a bill this week to ban Chinese generative AI startup DeepSeek from government devices as concerns about China's access to data grow.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) proposed the bipartisan "No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act" to prohibit federal employee use of DeepSeek on federally issued devices. South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and other countries have already implemented bans on using DeepSeek.

The proposed legislation mirrors how the U.S. government handled another Chinese-based service, TikTok. Senate legislators started by passing the "No TikTok on Government Devices Act" in 2022, with Congress passing a full ban in 2024. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20 delaying the TikTok ban for 75 days.

The lawmakers who proposed the legislation pointed to research claims that DeepSeek's code links directly to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by sharing user data with China Mobile International USA Inc., a communications equipment provider banned from operating in the U.S. by the Federal Communications Commission.

There's proof they're influencing the model, so why would you want to send your sensitive information to China? Avivah Litan Analyst, Gartner

The government's move to prohibit employees from using DeepSeek should signal to enterprise businesses that the AI model isn't safe to use, according to Gartner analyst Avivah Litan.

While Litan recognized DeepSeek's innovation in machine learning and artificial intelligence, she said from a trust and security perspective "it's a disaster."

"You know the Chinese government has their hands on this model," Litan said. "There's proof they're influencing the model, so why would you want to send your sensitive information to China? It throws data protection and privacy out the window."