Policymakers weigh U.S., China AI competition after DeepSeek

Lawmakers are concerned about what Chinese startup DeepSeek’s recent AI models mean for U.S. AI competition. Some worry that potential cuts to federal agencies responsible for tech research and development may affect the U.S.-China AI race.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) criticized cuts made by President Donald Trump’s administration to federal agencies, particularly those efforts led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and expressed concern about further "substantial cuts" to institutions like the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Lofgren spoke during a House Research and Technology Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

"It’s unfortunate that our nation’s great scientific minds are now facing an environment of uncertainty, distrust, and reduced funding," she said. "President Trump with his Musk DOGE hackers are wreaking havoc on our scientific enterprise, not just endangering our ability to lead in AI and so many critical fields but actively sabotaging our leadership."

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Ill.) said during the hearing that maintaining U.S. leadership in AI development and deployment is not only an economic imperative, but also a national security requirement. He said the introduction of DeepSeek’s AI models earlier this year represents a "concerning milestone," particularly as agentic AI capabilities evolve. Agentic AI, or models using AI agents that operate autonomously to complete tasks, are what some consider the next stage of generative AI.

The Trump administration has trumpeted several companies' planned AI investments in the U.S., including the Stargate AI collaboration with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank. The administration is also crafting an AI action plan to establish U.S. policy on AI.

For the U.S. to maintain its lead in AI as competitors like DeepSeek arise, some experts testifying during Tuesday's hearing said policymakers should consider boosting federal research and development in the technology, while others said the federal government should craft an AI policy that preempts a patchwork of state AI laws.