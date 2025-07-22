Federal research funding cuts could slow tech innovation

Universities and federal scientific research agencies such as the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health are facing significant federal funding cuts that may affect U.S. R&D and, eventually, technological innovation.

That's according to panelists speaking during an event hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) Tuesday. President Donald Trump's proposed FY 2026 budget cuts funding to NSF by 55% and NIH by 38%, said Stephen Ezell, ITIF's vice president for global innovation policy. The administration has also frozen funding for several universities, largely Ivy League schools, including Harvard, Cornell and Columbia. Harvard sued the Trump administration for the frozen funding, arguing that its $2.6 billion in cuts is illegal.

The Trump administration's cuts to both universities and federal agencies that often provide support for university technology research threaten the U.S.'s ability to innovate and compete on a global stage, Ezell said. Should the NSF and NIH budget cuts be sustained, by 2026, it would place the U.S. third behind China and the European Union in federal R&D funding.

"We must recognize that federal and private-sector funding of university research is absolutely foundational to America's innovation system," he said during the event. "It's the seed corn that has led to the new industries, the new occupations and jobs that keep the American economy at the forefront of the world."