Mixed views on Stargate AI infrastructure plan with OpenAI

The new data center-based U.S. infrastructure project for AI technology introduced by President Trump and OpenAI met with enthusiasm and criticism, including concern about the plan’s costs, massive compute demands and environmental impact.

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump on Jan. 21 revealed that the Stargate Project will invest up to $500 billion in the next four years to build infrastructure to support AI development.

OpenAI, Oracle, Middle East AI venture capital fund MGX and Softbank are the initial equity investors in Stargate. The project is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs in the country, according to OpenAI.

Microsoft, Nvidia and U.K. chipmaker Arm will also be involved in the project. The buildout is already underway in Texas, where Oracle's corporate headquarters is located.

Advancing U.S.’ lead in AI Stargate addresses what tech vendors and the administration see as a critical need to establish and maintain the U.S as the leader in AI technology. "It reflects a public-private partnership to accelerate AI development," said Lydia Clougherty Jones, an analyst with Gartner. "The missing piece is the energy that's needed to develop AI at the higher levels, which is desired by the administration.” The project’s funding will go towards building data centers and energy infrastructure so the U.S. can maintain its global leadership status while overcoming the huge energy demands of developing and using AI and generative AI technology, she added. Energy demand is a big problem as AI technology continues to expand and grow, said Mel Morris, CEO of Corpora.ai, developer of an AI research engine. "The elephant in the room on this one is power generation, and therefore, we have to start to consider how we're going to actually provide the levels of electrical power these things are going to need in order to fuel that development," Morris said. Trump is not the only president who has seen AI infrastructure and energy consumption as a critical challenge. Former president Joe Biden on Jan. 14 signed an executive order to provide support for the massive need for fast-growing AI data centers. "Both administrations have had the ambitions to develop these data centers with the requisite energy infrastructure in the United States," Clougherty Jones said.