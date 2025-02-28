OpenAI GPT-4.5, Alexa+, and the move to wiser AI systems

AI systems released this week show that generative AI and AI agents are now part of life for consumers and businesses.

On Feb. 27, OpenAI released a research preview of GPT-4.5. OpenAI created GPT-4.5 by scaling unsupervised learning with compute and data, as well as architecture and optimization innovations.

The model was trained on Microsoft Azure, according to OpenAI. It has a better understanding of what humans mean and can interpret subtle cues or implicit expectations.

OpenAI’s introduction of GPT-4.5 came a day after Amazon on Feb. 26 introduced Alexa+, a new generation of its AI assistant.

GPT 4.5 was also released on the same day Chinese cloud provider Tencent released a new AI model that the vendor says can answer queries faster than DeepSeek-R1 and is comparable to DeepSeek-V3.

These different releases highlight a trend in which generative AI is moving beyond AI chatbot systems and standard LLMs to systems that can perform on behalf of users.

"We're starting to see some very early stages of what is possible in terms of AI, more capably augmenting human workflows, or even potentially automating tasks that human beings used to do," said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran.

OpenAI GPT-4.5 For example, with GPT-4.5, OpenAI created a model with a broader knowledge and a deeper understanding of the world, which leads to fewer hallucinations, according to the vendor. While not a reasoning model, GPT-4.5 feels natural and has an improved ability to follow user intent, according to OpenAI. This makes it better for writing, programming and solving practical problems. In an attempt to differentiate its model from others, OpenAI is making it more human, said Andy Thurai, an analyst with Constellation Research. OpenAI’s claims that GPT-4.5’s emotional intelligence, or “EQ,” is better than others means that it attempts to respond with empathy just like a real human would, Thurai said. “The interactions can feel more natural and human-like,” he said. However, there is also concern that it can fake emotional intelligence like humans sometimes do, Thurai continued. The model is also expensive and restricted to Pro users for now. Pricing is $75 per one million cached inputs, $37.50 per 1 million tokens and $150 per one million output tokens. OpenAI also released the system card for GPT-4.5. This is the second time this week that the vendor has released a system card explaining how it created a model; the first was for its deep learning agent on Tuesday. “This time, OpenAI voluntarily did this research and made the system card available, hoping enterprises will feel comfortable adopting their LLM over others in production environments,” Thurai said. With this, OpenAI appears to be taking on the challenges of governance, security, safety and privacy rather than avoiding them. “By being transparent, they hope will make more enterprises comfortable implementing their models in their production easily,” Thurai added.

Amazon Alexa+ Another vendor that aimed to move generative AI systems beyond chatbot status is Amazon, with the revamped Alexa+. According to Amazon, with generative AI, users can use Alexa+ to perform multiple tasks, including conversing with Alexa, receiving news summaries, managing calendars, creating and sending emails and texts, getting email summaries, ordering groceries, and booking appointments. "It's a big step forward," said Nikhil Lai, an analyst with Forrester Research. "Alexa's ability to interpret natural language is a big deal." The new capabilities have long been expected in the digital assistant market, now dominated by Google, Apple and Amazon, Chandrasekaran said. With Amazon Alexa+, Amazon is integrating many capabilities, from reasoning and knowledge agents – which can perform such tasks as making travel or restaurant reservations -- to computer usage with its ability to use an internet browser. The capabilities will benefit marketers as they move away from keywords to natural words, Lai said. Instead of just targeting natural search keywords, marketers will use a more natural way of speaking to target their audience. The new direction for Alexa+ supports Forrester research findings that suggest that most website traffic will come from bots, not humans. "This strengthens that possibility because Alexa is going to be retrieving information from various websites that you used to have to visit, that you're no longer going to visit," Lai continued. However, Amazon must still figure out how to configure Alexa+ for enterprises. The vendor will also have to decide whether Alexa+ will be integrated with third-party apps or be part of a web portal, app, or device, Chandrasekaran said. "All of this will take them time," he said. Moreover, Amazon competes with vendors that build AI agents and integrate them with native enterprise workflow apps such as Teams or Slack, he noted. "They have a much more cohesive way of integrating with existing enterprise workflow and like user tools. Whereas, with this, Amazon has to fundamentally rethink how it's going to recreate that experience," Chandrasekaran said.