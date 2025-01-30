Microsoft, AWS and Cerebras launch DeepSeek-R1 model

Enterprises that want to test DeepSeek-R1, the Chinese reasoning model that caused a tsunami in the tech industry, can get it from cloud providers AWS and Microsoft, the online platform GitHub and hardware maker Cerebras Systems.

The tech companies made the model from Hangzhou, China-based AI startup DeepSeek available this week, just days after it rocked the tech industry by casting doubt on the high cost of running AI in the United States. The model is comparable to OpenAI's o1 but requires a fraction of the GPU power, according to its developers.

"DeepSeek-R1 is certainly having its viral moment now," said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran said he expects many companies to offer DeepSeek-R1, including variants for specific industries and cloud, data center and edge deployments.

Model providers will likely differentiate themselves from competitors by offering better performance for the price through infrastructure innovations, Chandrasekaran said. They will also provide security and privacy layers and guarantees around legal indemnification.

"Having said that, in a few months, we may not remember R1 as much as we do today," Chandrasekaran said. "There is now a race to build models with better efficiencies, and we will see more such models from large cloud providers in the U.S., China, as well as from AI research labs in the world."

Microsoft made DeepSeek-R1 available on GitHub and the model catalog on Azure AI Foundry. The Foundry offers developers tools to experiment with, iterate on and integrate the model's capabilities into workflows. It also provides security and model evaluation tools.

AWS offers its version of DeepSeek on its SageMaker platform for building, training and deploying custom models. AWS customers can train DeepSeek on SageMaker using the Hugging Face open source platform.

"We expect to see many more models like this -- both large and small, proprietary and open source -- excel at different tasks," AWS said in an emailed statement.