Cerebras introduces next-gen AI chip for GenAI training

AI startup Cerebras Systems on Wednesday introduced the next generation of its AI chip, Wafer-Scale Engine 3.

WSE-3 delivers two times the performance of the previous generation WSE-2, according to Cerebras.

The new, super-fast chip is built for organizations looking to train large AI models and powers Cerebras' CS-3 AI supercomputer.

Four system configurations of CS-3 can fine-tune 70B parameter models, like Meta's Llama 2, in one day, the AI startup said.

Cerebras also revealed it has partnered with Abu-Dhabi-based technology holding group G42 to build the third cluster of its constellation of AI supercomputers, the Condor Galaxy 3.

This is the third of nine supercomputers the vendor plans to build. Condor Galaxy 3 will deliver 8 exaflops of AI processing power with 58 million AI-optimized cores, Cerebras said. That scale of infrastructure makes the system one of the most advanced of its kind, optimized for large scientific simulations and training the biggest AI models for applications such as image and speech recognition.

Large models

The new AI chip comes as more AI vendors seek to build large models.

Despite the growing popularity of small language models, large language models will continue to advance, Tirias Research founder Jim McGregor said.

"If you think about where we are in GenAI today, it's still very limited," McGregor said.

The progression toward video generation will require larger compute capacity, leading to ever larger models, he said.

According to analyst firm Intersect360 Research's survey of 163 high-performance computing users, more than a third want to build their own generative AI models.

Cerebras' WSE-3 AI chip and CS-3 systems could benefit those users, Intersect360 Research CEO Addison Snell said.

"They're doubling the performance within the same cost and power," he said. "That's a big deal with regard to other accelerators that people are using for these types of systems."