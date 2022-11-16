Finding what differentiates Cerebras' AI supercomputer

With its newly released AI supercomputer, Cerebras Systems aims to give scientific research centers and other organizations a chance to experiment and see how the technology can apply to their goals and business model.

The AI vendor -- known for building computer systems for deep learning applications -- on Nov. 14 introduced Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer. The supercomputer is built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and uses the vendor's MemoryX and SwarmX systems.

MemoryX is a memory extension technology that Cerebras unveiled in 2021. It enables CS-2 to support models with up to 120 trillion parameters. SwarmX, also introduced in 2021, is a communication fabric that extends Cerebras Swarm on-chip fabric to off-chip fabric.

Andromeda does linear scaling on large language model workloads using data parallelism, distributing data in parallel computing environments.

Access for the public As a startup founded in 2015, Cerebras' differentiating factor is that its supercomputer is accessible to the public, said Karl Freund, founder and analyst at Cambrian AI Research. "If you look at all the other competitors trying to muscle their way into this turf, they haven't really set up something this large for public access," Freund said. If you look at all the other competitors trying to muscle their way into this turf, they haven't really set up something this large for public access. Karl FreundFounder and analyst, Cambrian AI Research Cerebras competes with other AI hardware vendors, including much bigger Nvidia and fellow startup Graphcore. And while organizations such as Argonne National Laboratory have bought architecture for supercomputers, they haven't done so at scale, he said. What Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras, "has done here is realize that he needs to make the investment to create a supercomputer, give people access to it, let them find out what they can do with it that they cannot do with GPUs and let the chips fall," Freund continued.