AI inference startup raises $110 million

AI startup d-Matrix said on Wednesday it raised $110 million in a Series B funding round.

As a vendor specializing in generative AI compute for data centers, d-Matrix plans to use the funding to commercialize its digital-in memory compute, chiplet-based inference compute platform Corsair, according to the company.

The new funding comes after d-Matrix introduced Jayhawk II, the latest version of its silicon, last month.

Competing with Nvidia Despite being a startup in the AI computing and inference market, d-Matrix still competes with AI hardware/software giant Nvidia, according to Cambrian AI analyst Karl Freund. While Nvidia sits atop the market for AI chips, D-Matrix offers an in-memory compute platform that Freund said should be fast and much lower in cost because it doesn't have a high-bandwidth memory but rather uses static random access memory. There's only a couple of companies that really have a shot at competing with Nvidia. Karl FreundAnalyst, Cambrian AI "There's only a couple of companies that really have a shot at competing with Nvidia," Freund said. "D-Matrix is one of them. They're using a different technology, a different architecture that seems to be producing better results potentially."

Investor outlook It is this conviction that d-Matrix will last longer than other startups, such as Cerebras, for example, that attracted early-stage investment firm Playground Global to d-Matrix. The firm started as an advisor to d-Matrix in 2019 and became an investor during the vendor's first funding round. Compared with the numerous startups in the market, d-Matrix stood out because of its team, technology and the growing AI market that it was trying to address, according to venture partner Sasha Ostojic. "What we saw in D-Matrix is that they made an early bet on generative AI and LLM," Ostojic said. "They made the bet that that would be the dominant workload moving forward, and they were right. The rest of the world basically caught up with that insight."