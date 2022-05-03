Browse Definitions :
Definition

SRAM (static random access memory)

Robert Sheldon
By

What is SRAM (static random access memory)?

SRAM (static RAM) is a type of random access memory (RAM) that retains data bits in its memory as long as power is being supplied. Unlike dynamic RAM (DRAM), which must be continuously refreshed, SRAM does not have this requirement, resulting in better performance and lower power usage. However, SRAM is also more expensive than DRAM, and it requires a lot more space.

SRAM is commonly used for a computer's cache memory, such as a processor's L2 or L3 cache. It is not used for a computer's main memory because of its cost and size. Most computers use DRAM instead because it supports greater densities at a lower cost per megabyte (MB). However, SRAM is often used for other purposes. For example, it might be part of a RAM digital-to-analog converter (RAMDAC) on a computer's video or graphic card. It might also be used in a disk drive as buffer cache, in a peripheral such as a printer or LCD display, or in a network device such as router or switch.

SRAM can be found in other devices ways as well. For example, SRAM chips are often used in cell phones, wearables and other consumer electronics. They might also be embedded in medical products, which can include anything from hearing aids to body area networks that include multiple devices embedded in the body. In addition, SRAM is used in toys, appliances, automobiles, industrial equipment and a wide range of IoT devices.

comparing memory types

Static RAM vs. dynamic RAM

Both SRAM and DRAM are types of nonvolatile memory, which means they lose their data if the power goes out. Despite this similarity, they differ in important ways. Much of this difference lies in how they're constructed. SRAM uses a flip-flop circuit to store each data bit. The circuit delivers two stable states, which are read as 1 or 0. To support these states, the circuit requires six transistors, four to store the bit and two to control access to the cell. Because of all these transistors, a SRAM chip has a much lower capacity that a DRAM chip of comparable size.

DRAM requires only one transistor and one capacitor to store a bit. The capacitor holds the electrons that determine whether the bit is a 0 or 1. The transistor acts as a switch for reading and changing the capacitor's state. Unfortunately, DRAM capacitors have a tendency to leak electrons and lose their charge, so they must be refreshed periodically to retain their data, which can affect access speeds and increase power usage.

Because of the different architectures, SRAM tends to perform better and require less power, especially when it sits idle. However, it cannot store as much data as DRAM, and it is more expensive. The following table outlines several of the key differences between SRAM and DRAM.

SRAM vs. DRAM
The differences between static random access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random access memory (DRAM).

Both SRAM and DRAM easily outperform most of today's nonvolatile memory, even the latest generation of flash drives and storage class memory devices such as Intel Optane. Computer systems are likely to rely on SRAM and DRAM for some time to come, although there is a great deal of research underway looking into alternatives to both memory and storage.

Until then, SRAM and DRAM offer both advantages and disadvantages that make them best suited for specific use cases. This is why DRAM is used for a computer's memory and SRAM is used for its cache, which requires the fastest possible access speeds. In fact, SRAM could potentially benefit any type of device in which performance and power usage are of primary concern.

See also: Cache vs. RAM: Differences between the two memory types and Flash memory vs. RAM: What's the difference?

This was last updated in May 2022

Continue Reading About SRAM (static random access memory)

SearchNetworking
  • What is 6G? Overview of 6G networks & technology

    6G (sixth-generation wireless) is the successor to 5G cellular technology. 6G networks will be able to use higher frequencies ...

  • OSGi (Open Service Gateway Initiative)

    The OSGi (Open Service Gateway Initiative) specification is a Java framework for developing and deploying modular software ...

  • small cell

    A small cell is an umbrella term used to describe a miniature radio access point or wireless network base station with a low ...

SearchSecurity
SearchCIO
  • change management

    Change management is a systematic approach to dealing with the transition or transformation of an organization's goals, processes...

  • business transformation

    Business transformation is a term used to describe what happens when a company makes fundamental changes to how it operates.

  • business goals

    A business goal is an endpoint, accomplishment or target an organization wants to achieve in the short term or long term.

SearchHRSoftware
  • chief human resources officer (CHRO)

    Chief human resources officer (CHRO) is a top-level management executive in charge of an organization's employees.

  • talent management

    Talent management is a process used by companies to optimize how they recruit, train and retain employees.

  • HR automation

    Human resources automation (HR automation) is a method of using software to automate and streamline repetitive and laborious ...

SearchCustomerExperience
  • neuromarketing

    Neuromarketing is the study of how people's brains respond to advertising and other brand-related messages by scientifically ...

  • contextual marketing

    Contextual marketing is an online marketing strategy model in which people are served with targeted advertising based on their ...

  • call center schedule adherence

    Call center schedule adherence is a standard metric used in business call centers to determine whether call center agents are ...

Close