What is a capacitor (capacitance)?

A capacitor is a passive electronic component that stores electrical charge. The amount of energy that a capacitor can store is called capacitance. Capacitance is measured in farads. Capacitors are used in almost every electronic circuit.

Most capacitors are rated in microfarads, nanofarads or picofarads.

Capacitors can store small amounts of electrical energy. In this way, they can be thought of as working like a rechargeable battery. However, they store much less energy by size and weight than a battery can.

Supercapacitors can store much more energy than other capacitors, but still have less energy density than most rechargeable batteries, like lithium-ion batteries. Capacitors can be charged and discharged much faster than batteries, though, even up to millions of times a second.

The unit of capacitance is the farad, abbreviated as F. A farad is a large unit, and most capacitors used in circuits only store microfarads, nanofarads or picofarads. Large supercapacitors are able to store tens of farads, however.

How do capacitors work? The job of a capacitor is to store a small amount of electrical charge or energy. They consist of two conductors separated by an insulator. Imagine a sandwich consisting of a metal plate, the insulator and another plate. The insulator is called a dielectric. When a charge is applied to one conductor, the opposite charge is attracted to the other conductor. Electrons will be attracted to the negative side and repelled from the positive side, but the insulator stops them from directly going from one side to the other. The attractive force causes the charge differential to accumulate, storing electricity. Once the maximum capacity to store charge is reached, the capacitor is "full" and no more current flows. When a path allows the electricity to flow through another part of the circuit, the capacitor will discharge its stored energy. Dielectrics are often confused with insulators. There are differences between these types of materials, however. The amount of charge that a capacitor can store -- its farad rating -- is directly related to the surface area of the conductors, how close together the conductors are and the ability of the dielectric to resist electron flow. Early capacitors used metal foil separated by special paper, which could be rolled into cylinders. Ceramic, mica or polymer film capacitors use different dielectrics and are often used for small-value capacitors. Electrolytic capacitors use an insulating oxide layer on a metal sustained by an electrolyte solution. Capacitors can even be directly etched into the semiconductor of an integrated circuit. Capacitors are one of the most common failure points in electronics. They often contain a liquid electrolyte or other dielectric that can break down over time. Eventually, it can burn out or even explode, causing the entire circuit to fail. Swollen, bulging or popped electrolytic capacitors are a common sight in damaged power supplies. Often, these capacitors can be replaced, restoring the circuit's functionality.