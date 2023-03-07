A network switch operates on the data-link layer, or Layer 2, of the Open Systems Interconnection ( OSI ) model. In a local area network ( LAN ) using Ethernet , a network switch determines where to send each incoming message frame by looking at the media access control ( MAC ) address. Switches maintain tables that match each MAC address to the port receiving the MAC address.

A network switch connects devices in a network to each other, enabling them to talk by exchanging data packets . Switches can be hardware devices that manage physical networks or software-based virtual devices.

Switches are responsible for relaying information between different endpoints and offer a plethora of benefits:

How does a network switch work?

All switches transmit data from one location to another, but their hardware and software configurations can vary greatly. A network switch can be deployed in the following ways:

Edge, or access, switches. These switches manage traffic either coming into or exiting the network. Devices like computers and APs connect to edge switches.

Aggregation, or distribution, switches. These switches are placed within an optional middle layer in a network topology. Edge switches connect into these and send traffic from switch to switch or send it up to core switches.

Core switches. These network switches form the backbone of the network. Core switches connect aggregation or edge switches, users or device edge networks to data center networks and enterprise LANs to routers.

A data frame is flooded to all ports in the switching domain if it is forwarded to a MAC address that the switch infrastructure is not familiar with. Data frames for multicast and broadcast are also flooded. This is known as broadcast, unknown unicast and multicast flooding. This capability makes a switch a Layer 2 device in the OSI communications model.

Many data centers adopt a spine-leaf architecture, which eliminates the aggregation layer. In this design, servers and storage connect to leaf switches (edge switches). Every leaf switch connects into two or more spine (core) switches. This reduces the number of hops data takes to get from source to destination, therefore reducing latency.

Some data centers establish a fabric or mesh network design that makes every device appear to be on a single, large switch. This approach reduces latency to its minimum. High-demanding applications that use high-performance computing (HPC) often use this approach.

For small business and home networking, network switches provide the benefit of additional Ethernet ports for connecting to Gigabit Ethernet.

Not all networks use switches, however. A network might be organized in a token ring or connected via a bus, hub or repeater. In these networks, every network-connected device sees all traffic and reads the traffic addressed to it. A network can also be established by directly connecting computers to one another without a separate layer of network devices. This approach is mostly for HPC, which requires sub-5-microsecond latencies and is quite complex to design, wire and manage.