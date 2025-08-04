The DRY (don't repeat yourself) principle, introduced by Andrew Hunt and David Thomas in The Pragmatic Programmer, promotes the idea that every piece of knowledge should have a single, unambiguous, authoritative representation within a system.

By eliminating duplication in code and process, DRY reduces technical debt, enhances maintainability, and improves overall software quality.

Redundancies in process and logic DRY addresses two common forms of repetition: Redundant processes.

This refers to repeated actions or workflows that can be streamlined or automated. By consolidating steps and introducing automation, teams reduce inefficiencies and errors. Redundant logic. This occurs when similar or identical code is written in multiple places. Abstraction -- through functions, classes or modules -- helps centralize functionality, allowing changes to propagate system-wide with minimal effort. This focus on maintainability ensures that developers can make updates in one location and have them consistently applied throughout the system.

Why DRY matters Following the DRY principle brings several tangible benefits. First, it improves maintainability and consistency, making it easier for developers to update codebases without introducing bugs. It also leads to greater readability and collaboration across development teams. Finally, it reduces the risk of copy-and-paste errors, which can occur when duplicated code is not consistently updated. However, developers must balance DRY with practicality. Over-abstraction, particularly when done prematurely, can lead to convoluted code that's difficult to understand and maintain. This is why many developers follow the rule of three -- wait until code is repeated at least three times before abstracting it.

DRY versus WET, AHA and other principles The DRY principle is often contrasted with several other principles: How DRY vs. WET principles compare. WET (write everything twice or we enjoy typing). This is the opposite of DRY, and implies that code duplication is common, usually at the cost of maintainability.

This is the opposite of DRY, and implies that code duplication is common, usually at the cost of maintainability. AHA (avoid hasty abstractions) . AHA is a more flexible philosophy that discourages premature abstraction in favor of gradual, well-considered generalization.

. AHA is a more flexible philosophy that discourages premature abstraction in favor of gradual, well-considered generalization. SRP (single responsibility principle). A part of SOLID design principles, SRP ensures each module or class has one purpose, complementing DRY by reinforcing modularity and focus. While DRY aims to eliminate repetition, these related principles offer guidelines for how and when to abstract code in a maintainable way.