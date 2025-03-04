What is a router?

A router is a physical or virtual appliance that passes information between two or more packet-switched computer networks. These networks can be local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs) or a combination of the two. A router inspects a given data packet's destination internet protocol (IP) address, calculates the best way to reach its destination and then forwards it accordingly.

A router is a common type of gateway. It's positioned where two or more networks meet at each point of presence on the internet. Hundreds of routers might forward a single IP packet as it moves from one network to the next on the way to its final destination. Routers exist on Layer 3, the network layer, of the Open Systems Interconnection model.

Traditional routers are standalone devices that use proprietary software. A virtual router is a software instance that performs the same functions as a physical router. Virtual routers typically run on commodity servers, either alone or packaged with other virtual network functions, such as firewall packet filtering, load balancing and WAN optimization capabilities.

Other network devices, such as wireless access points and network switches, might include built-in router functionality.

Branch routers, like this one from Cisco, connect remote offices to an organization's WAN.

Why use a router? A router sends data packets to their correct destinations and enables multiple devices to share the same internet connection. It acts as a central hub, receiving internet traffic and distributing it to the correct devices on the local network. It lets those devices share the same public IP address and connection. Routers also let connected devices communicate without needing internet access, facilitating the creation of local network.

How a router works When a network device such as a laptop or a phone sends data to another device, that data is broken down into packets. Each packet's header contains important information, such as the source and destination IP address. A router examines a packet header's destination IP address and compares it with a routing table to determine the packet's best next hop. Routing tables list directions for forwarding data to network destinations, sometimes in the context of other variables, such as cost. They amount to an algorithmic set of rules that calculate the best way to transmit traffic toward any given IP address. A routing table often specifies a default route, which the router uses whenever it fails to find a better forwarding option for a given packet. For example, a typical home office router directs all outbound traffic along a single default route to its internet service provider (ISP). A router can be used to connect two local area networks. Routing tables are either static or dynamic. Static routers are manually configured, while dynamic routers automatically update their routing tables based on network activity and exchange information with other devices using routing protocols. Many routers also perform Network Address Translation (NAT), which shields the private IP addresses of a LAN by readdressing all outgoing traffic with a single shared public IP address. NAT helps to conserve globally valid IP addresses and improve network security.

The difference between a router and a modem The terms modem and router are sometimes used interchangeably when describing a home network, but they're not the same. Modems A modem connects a home or office to the ISP and converts the analog internet signal into a digital format that devices understand. It connects directly to the ISP, providing an internet connection, but doesn't create a local network. Typically, modems don't have built-in wireless capabilities and offer only a wired internet connection. Routers In contrast, a router takes the internet connection from the modem and distributes it to various devices within a home or office network. This enables devices to connect either wirelessly or through Ethernet cables. The router creates a LAN, enabling multiple devices to connect, communicate with each other and access the internet. Routers come with wireless or Wi-Fi capabilities, enabling devices to connect to the network without needing Ethernet cables. It's common today to have a single device that combines both modem and router functions. These devices are often referred to as modem routers or gateways.

These routers physically connect devices to the internet using Ethernet cables. Wired connections provide higher internet speeds and are generally more reliable and secure than wireless ones. They're ideal for environments, such as data centers, where a stable and high-speed connection is essential. Wireless routers. A wireless router works in the same way as the router in a hard-wired home or business LAN but enables greater mobility for notebook or portable computers. Wireless routers use the 802.11g specification, a standard that offers transmission over short distances.

Routing protocol categories Routing protocols determine how a router identifies other routers on the network, keeps track of all possible destinations and makes dynamic decisions about where to send each network message. Routing protocols are typically categorized into the following three types: Distance vector and link-state protocols Distance vector protocols use the distance to determine the best route to a destination, which is usually measured in hops. Each router shares its routing table with its immediate neighbors, aiding in the calculation of the optimal path. Routing Information Protocol (RIP) is an example of a distance vector protocol. Link-state protocols determine the best routing path to a destination while maintaining a complete view of the network topology. Each router shares information about its directly connected neighbors to create a map of the network. This enables routers to calculate the shortest path to each destination based on various metrics, such as cost or speed. Open shortest path first (OSPF) is an example of a link-state routing protocol. Interior and exterior gateway protocols Interior Gateway Protocols (IGPs) exchange routing information within a single autonomous system. Within an AS, routers use these protocols to identify the optimal path for data transmission. IGPs are typically employed for smaller-scale routing within an organization, often confined to a single building or a cluster of connected buildings. Common examples of IGP protocols include RIP, OSPF and Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol (EIGRP). Exterior Gateway Protocols (EGPs) exchange routing information between different ASes. They are essential for routing across the broader internet, as they enable different networks to communicate and determine the best paths for traffic moving from one AS to another. The most commonly used EGP is the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). Hybrid protocols Hybrid protocols integrate characteristics of both distance vector and link-state protocols to enhance efficiency and scalability. EIGRP is a notable example of a hybrid protocol. While it primarily follows distance vector principles, it also keeps a topology map similar to that of link-state protocols.

EIGRP evolved from IGRP. If a router can't find a route to a destination in one of these tables, it queries nearby routers, which then query routers closer to them until a route is found. When a routing table entry changes in one of the routers, it notifies nearby routers of the change instead of sending the entire table. Routing Information Protocol. RIP is the original protocol that defines how routers should share information when traffic moves among an interconnected group of LANs. The largest number of hops allowed for RIP is 15, which limits the size of networks that RIP can support. RIP is rarely used in modern networks, except in very small networks.