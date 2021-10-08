Wireless access point vs. router: What's the difference?

When comparing a wireless access point vs. a router, several distinct differences start to emerge. While both devices support wireless network connectivity and may perform similar roles, the two devices are more like cousins than twins.

For a new Wi-Fi architecture, the choice between a wireless AP and router depends on key factors, like the physical size of the network, the needs of the organization and the total number of Wi-Fi users. In general, multiple APs can better meet the demands of large organizations and enterprises.

On the other hand, wireless routers often make more sense for small businesses and residential homes, as they package the functionality of two wireless devices -- a standalone AP and an Ethernet wired router -- in a single physical appliance. It's worth noting we can consider a wireless router an AP, but an AP can never be a router.

Keep reading to learn more about the differences between a wireless access point and router and how to choose between the two, depending on your individual network needs for wireless coverage.

What is a wireless access point? A standalone wireless AP is a physical appliance that adds Wi-Fi capability to an existing wired network by bridging traffic from a group of wireless workstations onto an adjacent, wired LAN. Conceptually, an AP is like an Ethernet hub, but instead of relaying LAN frames only to other 802.3 stations, an AP relays 802.11 frames to all other 802.11 or 802.3 stations in the same subnet. The vast majority of enterprises and other organizations require the use of more than one AP. Multiple APs spread out over a network enable the Wi-Fi to keep up with demand across a large physical space and a significant number of end-user connected devices, as each additional AP offers another location where users can connect -- thus expanding network coverage and availability. Strategically placed APs throughout an office can help enhance wireless networks by servicing dead spots, or areas with weak Wi-Fi signals. In such an environment, the group of APs works with a separate Ethernet router -- in this case, not a wireless router -- that acts as a gateway. The router sends data back and forth between two or more packet-switched computer networks, such as a LAN and the internet, while the APs connect end-user devices to the LAN. In the wireless network, access points and routers play distinct but related roles.

What is a wireless router? A wireless router is a two-in-one appliance. It combines the functionality of a wireless AP -- connecting a group of wireless stations to an adjacent wired network -- with the capabilities of an Ethernet router, which forwards IP packets between the wireless subnet and any other subnet. In other words, it can both connect end-user clients to the LAN and act as the gateway between the LAN and internet. Wireless routers also have basic firewall functionality, using Network Address Translation to share one IP address across several wireless stations. Most wireless routers also include a four-port Ethernet switch, so you can connect a few wired personal computers to your LAN via Ethernet cable and let them share internet access, too. Most wireless routers combine the functionality of a wireless AP, an Ethernet router, a basic firewall and a small Ethernet switch. While a wireless router can be considered a wireless AP -- in the sense that it contains AP capabilities -- a wireless AP cannot be a wireless router. That's why an environment with multiple standalone APs also needs a separate router to act as the gateway between the LAN and the internet.