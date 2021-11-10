Fog computing vs. edge computing: What's the difference?

The decentralization of computing is changing the way businesses collect, store, process and move data. Rather than housing everything in one central data center, emerging architectures are putting compute and storage resources outside of the data center and closer to the points where data is collected. The basic ideas are called fog computing and edge computing. But the terminology spawned by this paradigm shift can sometimes be confusing. Let's detail the concepts and take a closer look at their differences.

What are fog and edge computing? Fog and edge computing share an almost identical concept: to move computing and storage away from the confines of a centralized data center and distribute those resources to one or more additional locations across the wider networked environment. Ideally, the decentralized resources will be closer to the point where work is being performed. This work could be data collection or user request processing. Why does this matter? It's all about networks. A network can only handle a finite amount of data over time (bandwidth), and it takes finite time to move data across large geographic distances (latency). As businesses increasingly rely on ever-greater volumes of data to serve a larger global audience, networks struggle to handle the load, and users must wait longer for responses. The traditional way that businesses handle computing is slowly grinding to a halt. System and network architects have long sought a way to alleviate this burden from the network.

What are the benefits of fog and edge computing? There are four broad benefits to both fog and edge computing: Reduced latency and improved response time. The time needed to move large volumes of data is dramatically reduced or even eliminated, enabling better time to value for large data sets. If a business must make critical decisions or responses about that data, such as conditions at a major industrial facility, the reduced latency improves response times and avoids network disruptions. Improved compliance and security. Moving raw data across a public network can place that data at risk and potentially compromise the organization's compliance posture. Retaining data on-site or vastly reducing the distance that data needs to travel can shrink the potential attack surface for data snooping or theft. In addition, minimizing the amount of raw data exposed to a public network can potentially improve compliance, as long as the data is adequately secured at the edge or in fog nodes. Reduced costs and bandwidth. The bandwidth needs for large data sets are increasing faster than the general network capacity. High bandwidth requirements can impose a significant cost on the business. Avoiding high bandwidth needs can save internet costs. Greater autonomy and reduced disruption. Limiting WAN requirements can also avoid potential disruptions caused by WAN congestion and outages. If an edge facility stores and analyzes data on-site, it can continue to function even in an internet outage. For fog installations that might use outside sites for storage and computing, shorter WAN distances can reduce the effect of WAN disruptions

What are the drawbacks of fog and edge computing? In spite of the advantages, however, there are several general disadvantages that fog and edge users can encounter: Increased complexity. A key benefit of traditional data center computing is that core resources and services are all in one place. Fog and edge computing undo this traditional paradigm and distribute resources and services to remote locations at and near the point where data is generated. This distributed computing architecture results in an environment that is more complex to design, implement and maintain.

Security concerns. Security is not native to fog and edge technologies. Although security can be enhanced with fog and edge computing, better security is far from certain. Distributed computing architectures must address all aspects of security from data protection and encryption, to access and authentication, to physical security.

Decentralized management. You can't manage what you can't see. Managing remote devices can pose problems for management tools, and it's important that any management tools support the presence of distributed infrastructures. This might ultimately involve multiple tools, such as cloud management tools, IoT configuration and management tools, and conventional data center management tools suited for remote or distributed infrastructures. Regardless of the actual tool set, the provisioning and management process will be more involved and time-consuming than with traditional centralized workflows.