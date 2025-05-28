IoT stands for the internet of things. Most simply, it refers to physical objects linked through wired and wireless networks. More specifically, it refers to the collection of internet-connected devices that can communicate autonomously over the internet, without needing a person to initiate communication.

You might be asking, how is this different from the internet, as most people commonly understand the term? Well, it really isn't that different -- it's just a way of talking about the internet with a specific focus on things instead of people.

Let's delve into the basics of IoT, why it is important and applications of the internet of things in business and the consumer space.

How does IoT work? IoT works through a combination of wireless networking technology, physical devices, advanced data analytics and cloud computing. The basic process of how IoT works is as follows: A group of physical devices is wired or wirelessly linked to each other and/or a central area.

The devices collect data from the external world using some kind of sensor.

That data is then stored somewhere, whether it be in the cloud, an intermediary network location or on the device itself.

The data is then processed, often by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The processed data is used by the physical device to perform some action. For example, this process applied to a smart thermostat would go like this: The thermostat has a sensor that reads the temperature in the room.

The thermostat stores and processes that data.

If the temperature exceeds a certain value, the thermostat automatically regulates the temperature to some predefined value.

The thermostat transmits periodic temperature readings to the energy provider's external database over a wireless network.

A data analytics application derives insights from the data over time to improve energy efficiency by adjusting the thermostat's temperature settings. Learn how smart hospital rooms work and some of their key IoT elements. This diagram illustrates how an IoT system works: from data collection to collating and transferring data to analyzing that data and taking action.

Benefits of IoT technology The internet of things' most immediate business benefit is helping enterprise organizations learn more about -- and thereby improve -- their own internal processes and structure to ultimately provide better products and/or more effective services. IoT increases the number and types of places enterprises can autonomously retrieve data from, providing much more information to work with. It also enables internal systems to become more responsive. The main benefit of IoT for consumers is convenience and ease of use, which is not trivial in the case of a healthcare device, for instance. As IoT continues to grow and infiltrate the public sphere, more tangible and social benefits might be realized, such as the following: Smarter environmental choices as a result of more accurate insights into our effect on the environment, pollution etc.

Smart cities that revolutionize the way urban environments function.

Changes in culture and politics as a result of these things. The massive amount of data that IoT networks and smart cities could create has the potential to give people new insights into areas previously limited by the amount of real-time data available. Whether in business or for consumers, some benefits of IoT technology include the following: Operational efficiency.

Predictive maintenance.

Customer experience.

Data-driven decision-making.

New business models. Learn more about the growing optimism surrounding IoT and AI integration.

Challenges of IoT technology Despite its potential, IoT faces several challenges. IoT security Oftentimes, IoT devices are meant to automate processes. Humans might neglect to properly configure, maintain or secure these devices because they are designed for automation -- to leave the human out. For example, an administrator of an IoT device such as a smart camera is more likely to neglect to change the default password set by the manufacturer. The result is an external-facing IoT device with a simple default password to crack. Data privacy There are also concerns about data privacy and governance as IoT becomes more prevalent. With more networked devices sharing data autonomously, being accountable for all that data becomes more complicated. For example, smart lightbulbs might require login credentials and a connection to a local network. Smart cars often collect a diverse array of data, including location, driving behavior and biometric data. Connected medical devices collect a trove of sensitive patient data. How this data is collected, stored, communicated and used is an issue organizations must be aware of. Safety IoT devices -- especially those used in industrial, medical, transportation and infrastructural applications -- are often tasked with jobs that, if performed incorrectly, could put lives at risk. If a smart car's warning system malfunctions, it could cause the driver to neglect an obstacle or a pedestrian. A malfunctioning sensor at an industrial plant can be catastrophic if a key warning sign is missed. Interoperability Many IoT devices have unique protocols, data formats or proprietary services that they run on, making standardization across devices and providers difficult. This can make data sharing and compatibility between different devices from different vendors a challenge. Environmental impact Heavy metals used in many IoT devices make them difficult to manufacture, dispose of and recycle without substantial environmental and human costs. Some IoT vendors might also intentionally brick -- or render useless -- their products by disabling proprietary services that their devices need to run. On the flipside, learn how IoT monitoring and detection can play a significant role in achieving environmental, social and governance goals.

IoT examples in business and across industries IoT technology can be applied across a diverse array of industries. Medical IoT devices can perform medical data collection, monitoring and analysis. Sometimes referred to as smart healthcare, IoMT aims to create a digitized healthcare system that connects medical resources and healthcare services. Some example IoT applications in this field include the following: Heart rate monitors and pacemakers that monitor a patient's vital functions and can send alerts through an emergency notification system.

Advanced hearing aids that adjust their level of sensitivity to suit the user.

Fitbits or smartwatches that measure biometrics.

Smart beds that sense when a patient is moving to alert a healthcare professional or automatically adjust settings to improve comfort.

Transportation. Smart traffic control systems, smart parking systems, electronic toll collection systems and vehicle road assistance aim to make transportation more efficient.

Home and building automation. Smart energy management systems monitor and control various components of a building's infrastructure.

Infrastructure monitoring. IoT devices can monitor infrastructure such as bridges or railway tracks to detect significant changes, improving emergency management and incident response processes.

Urban development. Smart cities outfitted with IoT sensors provide citizens with services such as environmental monitoring data and parking applications for smartphones by way of smart meters.

Smart cities outfitted with IoT sensors provide citizens with services such as environmental monitoring data and parking applications for smartphones by way of smart meters. Agriculture. IoT is used in farming to monitor and collect agricultural data, such as rainfall level, temperature, wind speed, pest infestation and soil content. Farmers can use the insights from IoT devices in their fields to improve the quality of their product and minimize waste. Learn how AI and IoT are reshaping agriculture. IoT devices come in all different shapes and sizes.