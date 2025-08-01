IoT is one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It's powering advancements across industries, such as healthcare, transportation and manufacturing, as well as the supply chain.

As a key driver of Industry 4.0, IoT enables smart automation and data-driven decision-making. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market is projected to grow from $714 billion in 2024 to $4,062 billion by 2032.

Beyond its innovative products, tools and applications, IoT offers a wealth of career opportunities. As demand for smart technologies grows across industries, so does the need for skilled professionals who can design IoT systems that collect data and translate it into actionable insights.

For anyone looking to learn more about designing and building IoT systems, there are many online courses, certifications and degree programs available. IoT courses range from introductory to advanced levels, and some are even free. Explore the following 11 options to learn about IoT and related technologies.

Beginner online IoT courses The following are some introductory courses that provide a good starting point for IT and other professionals interested in IoT. 1. Coursera's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) This course is part of the University of Michigan's Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization. Students learn the concept of IIoT; its applications in manufacturing, including predictive maintenance; and business considerations for deploying IIoT systems. The course also presents several interviews, case studies and presentations from industry experts, who discuss the state of IIoT in their industries. What's involved: This course is structured into four modules and includes approximately 10 hours of self-paced video lessons. A certificate is available. Cost: Free to audit. The certificate requires a fee or a Coursera Plus subscription. Prerequisites: No prior IoT coursework or experience is required. Course link: https://www.coursera.org/learn/industrial-internet-of-things 2. Coursera's Introduction and Programming with IoT Boards This course introduces IoT and teaches students how to program IoT boards. It's geared toward upper-level undergraduates, graduate students and engineers who want to get into IoT. Students learn to program various IoT development kits, including Arduino, Raspberry Pi and Samsung Artik. They also gain foundational knowledge of how sensors, actuators and communication protocols work together to create smart and connected applications. A professor at the Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea teaches this course. What's involved: Approximately seven hours of self-paced content. A certificate is available. Cost: Free to audit. The certificate requires a fee or a Coursera Plus subscription. Prerequisites: No prior IoT courses or experience are required. Course link: https://www.coursera.org/learn/introduction-iot-boards The requirements for a certificate vs. a degree in IoT technology are different. Find out which is right for you. 3. Simplilearn's Introduction to IoT This introductory course covers everything from IoT origins and fundamentals to IoT design, frameworks, development considerations and using IoT in the enterprise. The course is geared toward midlevel professionals to chief experience officer-level management professionals who want to use IoT to drive business growth. A certificate is awarded upon completing the course. What's involved: Approximately two hours of self-paced video lessons. Cost: Free. Prerequisites: No prior IoT courses or experience are required. Course link: https://www.simplilearn.com/learn-iot-basics-skillup 4. Udemy's Internet of things (IoT) for Beginners: Getting Started This course is targeted at beginners, hobbyists and students exploring IoT fundamentals. It covers both theoretical concepts and hands-on applications using popular development boards, such as Raspberry Pi and Arduino. It also provides a brief introduction to MicroPython. It introduces topics such as identifying various sensors and devices, as well as understanding the differences between microcontrollers and microprocessors. Designed as a quick orientation, this course provides a starting point rather than an in-depth, skill-building experience. What's involved: Approximately 80 minutes of on-demand video content spread across 24 lectures. Cost: $44.99. Prerequisites: No prior IoT experience required. Course link: https://www.udemy.com/course/internet-of-things-iot-for-beginners-getting-started/

Intermediate online IoT courses IT pros who are acquainted with IoT or who have worked with simple IoT devices might be ready for a more advanced offering, such as the following courses. IoT is booming and is expected to stay that way for years, making it a solid career option. 1. Coursera's Architecting Smart IoT Devices IoT systems and the smart home or industrial devices they work with have many integrated IoT hardware and software components. This course teaches students about these components, including IoT networks, boards, operating systems and processors. But most importantly, it provides best practices on how to integrate components. Offered by EIT Digital, this course is targeted at learners with some background in programming or embedded systems who are looking to understand how to architect, debug and optimize IoT devices. At the end of the course, students should be able to architect an embedded IoT device. What's involved: Approximately 33 hours of self-paced videos, divided into five modules. Cost: Free to audit. A certificate is available for a fee or with a Coursera Plus subscription. Prerequisites: Some technical background required. Course link: https://www.coursera.org/learn/iot-architecture 2. Coursera's M2M & IoT Interface Design and Protocols for Embedded Systems This University of Colorado Boulder course is a hands-on introduction to how embedded devices communicate with each other and the cloud. It has an emphasis on sharing data in modern IoT systems. It also introduces machine-to-machine (M2M) systems, embedded system architecture and IoT protocols and standards. Participants work with Python, Node.js and AWS to develop connected systems and gain insight into cloud computing infrastructures, microservices and embedded system security. What's involved: Approximately eight hours of self-paced content, divided into four modules. Cost: Free to audit. A certificate is available for a fee or with a Coursera Plus subscription. Prerequisites: Some technical background required. Course link: https://www.coursera.org/learn/m2m-iot-interface-design-embedded-systems 3. EDX's UTAustinX: Embedded Systems -- Shape the World: Multi-Threaded Interfacing This is a hands-on, project-driven program designed to teach learners how to develop real-time embedded computer systems using the Texas Instruments TM4C123 microcontroller. It builds on foundational embedded knowledge and introduces multithreaded programming, modular software development and interrupt-driven design. Students work with peripherals and implement key projects, including a data acquisition system, a simple audio player and an IoT smart object with Wi-Fi communication capability. Labs involve programming in C, debugging with tools such as logic analyzers and oscilloscopes, and interacting with physical hardware. What's involved: An eight-week, self-paced course requiring approximately eight to 10 hours of study per week. Cost: Free to audit, with an optional certificate available for $50-$150; hardware kit costs an additional $30-$60. Prerequisites: Some experience and basic programming knowledge are required. Course link: https://www.edx.org/learn/embedded-systems/the-university-of-texas-at-austin-embedded-systems-shape-the-world-multi-threaded-interfacing 4. Udemy's Raspberry Pi and Arduino -- Go to The Next Level This course teaches students how to set up and use Raspberry Pi to communicate with Arduino and guides them through custom projects. It shows students how to create serial communication between two devices and build an application based on that connection. The course is for students familiar with Arduino and Raspberry Pi who have a basic understanding of Python and C++ programming. Students create their own Raspberry Pi-based camera and Telegram bot, as well as an intercom system using the two boards. What's involved: Approximately nine hours of on-demand video, divided into 71 lectures. Cost: $14.99 with a Udemy subscription plan. Prerequisites: Knowledge of Arduino and Raspberry Pi is required. Course link: https://www.udemy.com/course/raspberry-pi-and-arduino/