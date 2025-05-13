5 top mobile security courses and certifications for IT

IT administrators with expertise and experience in mobile security still need to stay up to date with the latest information.

With the right training and certifications, IT can feel prepared to manage all aspects of enterprise operations. However, IT training covers a wide range of critical topics, all of which can change over time.

Mobile data protection is an increasingly prominent concern for many organizations. While mobile devices might make up just a fraction of an organization's endpoint environment, it's crucial for IT to understand the nuances of securing these endpoints. Issues such as BYOD and app vulnerabilities bring complexities and unique risks. Proper mobile security training for IT teams can translate to a better security culture in general for organizations.

5 mobile security certifications and training courses for IT

When choosing to pursue mobile security training, IT should consider several factors. Costs and prerequisites can vary widely. Also, some programs focus on more specific topics, such as app security or penetration testing. Many courses are online, while some provide in-person training. IT professionals can evaluate their needs alongside these factors to find the right choice for them.

The following list outlines some of the top mobile security courses and certifications for IT. This list is not ranked and instead appears in alphabetical order.

1. CompTIA Security+

For a solid grasp of cybersecurity in general, IT should look into earning a CompTIA Security+ certification. Mobile environments are just one topic that this entry-level certification covers, building a strong foundation for security expertise.

While the certification is suitable for beginners, CompTIA recommends that candidates gain their Network+ certification and two years of IT experience before taking the exam. Key topics include security architecture, common vulnerabilities, data management and administrative best practices.

The exam consists of up to 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions, which candidates have 90 minutes to complete. Candidates also have the option to take the exam online or at an authorized testing center.

CompTIA offers several bundles to include training materials and other add-ons, but a basic exam voucher starts at $404.

2. GIAC Mobile Device Security Analyst

To target a higher level of mobile expertise, IT pros can consider the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) Mobile Device Security Analyst (GMOB) exam. This certification addresses a full range of mobile security topics. The exam tests candidates on how to handle Android and iOS hardware and software, device theft, malware, jailbreaking and rooting. It also covers the following security testing skills:

Analyzing and reverse-engineering mobile apps.

Manipulating application behavior and network traffic.

Intercepting encrypted network traffic.

Assessing mobile app security.

Candidates have two hours to complete the 75-question exam, either online or at an authorized testing center. An exam voucher costs $999.

GIAC has partnered with the SANS Institute to provide training for IT security certifications. The course that corresponds with GMOB is "SEC575: iOS and Android Application Security Analysis and Penetration Testing." Before taking the course, students should have basic experience with programming, Linux, terminal commands and pen testing concepts. SEC575 also sets hardware and software requirements for laptops that students use to take the course.

Students have the option to take the course online at their own pace or over a six-day period, either virtually or in person. All three options cost around $8,780.

3. INE Security Mobile Application Penetration Tester

IT should also consider more specialized certifications, such as INE Security's Mobile Application Penetration Tester (eMAPT). This program focuses on how to secure mobile apps and analyze their defenses.

The eMAPT certification is best suited to IT pros with experience in pen testing, software reverse-engineering and other advanced concepts. The exam presents candidates with two Android apps to analyze and pen test, so knowledge of Android architecture is vital.

An exam voucher costs $400. INE offers a training program to help candidates prepare for the exam as well, comprising about 11 hours' worth of content. Unlike the exam itself, the training also addresses iOS environments. To access these course materials, candidates must purchase an INE subscription, which starts at $59 per month.

4. Kennesaw State University Cybersecurity and Mobility

Another option for beginners is Kennesaw State University's "Cybersecurity and Mobility" course. This course is part of the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization. Available through Coursera, it consists of four online modules.

The course covers various security aspects of enterprise mobility, touching upon concepts such as IoT, BYOD, social engineering attacks and mobile threats. While students can complete the course at their own pace, it contains about 14 hours of material.

Coursera provides the option to audit the "Cybersecurity and Mobility" course for free. To take a graded version of the course and earn a certificate, students need to have a Coursera subscription, which starts at $49 per month.

5. Mandiant Academy Practical Mobile Application Security

While many mobile security courses are fully online, in-person training options are also available. Mandiant Academy offers a "Practical Mobile Application Security" course. The in-classroom, instructor-led training takes place over four days.

This course focuses on mobile app security, covering both Android and iOS. Students learn about app security models, data storage, pen testing and security analysis techniques. Prerequisites include experience in the following areas:

Threat modeling.

Linux CLI.

Object-oriented programming.

Web application testing.

Additionally, Mandiant recommends that students go into the course with experience in the following skills:

Programming.

Thick client app testing.

Web services testing.

Arm64 assembly.

Acquired by Google in 2022, Mandiant is part of Google Cloud. Prospective students must contact Google to find out when and where the course is scheduled to run, how to enroll and pricing information. However, Mandiant courses typically cost between $3,000 and $5,750.

Katie Fenton is site editor for Informa TechTarget's Search Mobile Computing and Search Virtual Desktop sites.