Building mobile security awareness training for end users

Despite all the security talent, tools and dashboards IT teams might have at their disposal, an organization's employees remain the weakest link when it comes to cybersecurity.

External threats thrive on untrained workers connecting to enterprise networks with mobile devices. Cybercriminals can use social engineering techniques to coax these users into providing unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems. In other cases, users unknowingly create easier access due to limited security knowledge and errors in judgment. Either way, without mobile security training, employees lack the skills to spot and avoid threats, increasing the chances of a serious data breach.

That's why it's so important to educate users on how to identify mobile device weaknesses and block malicious attempts. The challenge is teaching these concepts in a way that resonates with users and accounts for the evolving threat landscape. With the right approach, IT leaders can build an effective, scalable mobile security awareness program.

Mobile device security training topics A wide range of topics are essential to mobile security training. IT should ensure users have a good grasp of different types of malware, prevention tactics and how they must apply their knowledge. Types of mobile malware Malware is a concern with any device containing corporate data. Mobile endpoints have some specific vulnerabilities that users should be aware of, however. Certain attacks target mobile devices, often through email, malicious apps or SMS text messages. Popular types of mobile malware include ransomware, spyware and Trojan horses. Common attack vectors to avoid With the right approach, IT leaders can build an effective, scalable mobile security awareness program. Employees should learn about the practices they should avoid on their mobile devices. Training should outline the dangers of jailbreaking or rooting mobile OSes and opening suspicious files. Cover the unwitting mistakes they might make, such as clicking on a phishing link, as well as harmful security workarounds, such as installing software from third-party app stores. Understanding that threats to mobile devices are everywhere Many organizations have BYOD policies, allowing employees to use their personal mobile devices for work purposes. However, this comes with added risks. Users are more likely to access websites and files on their personal devices that they would not open on a corporate-owned device. Mobile phones are also easier to lose than other endpoints, and in cases of loss or theft, it's harder to secure devices that contain both corporate and personal data. Because users can bring mobile devices virtually anywhere, potential threats to them are everywhere. The employee's role in mobile device security Training should revolve around how untrained users amplify risks. Employees must understand that ignoring the warning signs of common cyberthreats can directly affect their organization's security posture and lead to serious consequences. End users should know what the top mobile security threats are and how to avoid them.