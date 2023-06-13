How to address mobile compliance in a business setting

Experts often talk about IT compliance in terms of highly regulated industries -- financial, healthcare and government -- but the truth is that most industries have significant data protection obligations.

However, the mobile compliance discussion remains underserved despite the growing use of Android and iOS devices to access sensitive customer data. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are some of the significant laws that dictate compliance policy standards for IT, but there are many local regulations that govern data disclosures and privacy that organizations must also take into account.

For example, California has the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which applies to doing business with customers in that state.

The wholesale move to software as a service (SaaS) and cloud applications across many industries means compliance issues can affect PCs, laptops and mobile devices -- especially smartphones and tablets. Hybrid and remote work models enable employees and contractors to access sensitive corporate data from outside traditional corporate network endpoints.

What mobile compliance requirements are common in the enterprise? Mobile devices -- especially in a BYOD scenario -- create unique compliance challenges because mobile workers have the same access to corporate data using a mobile app as they do on their corporate PC. These challenges only mount with the GDPR, which affects most organizations even if they aren't based in the EU. GDPR has several key disclosure and control requirements. They are as follows: Provide notice of any personally identifiable data collection.

Notify the public of any data breaches.

Obtain consent of any person whose data is being collected.

Follow record-keeping requirements on how data is stored and used.

Allow people whose data is being collected to see, modify and delete any information about themselves. The current U.S. federal, state and local regulations don't go as far as GDPR in most situations, but the U.S. might expand to a similar level of regulatory severity in the near future. Best practice dictates that IT should meet the most stringent criteria across its organization to become future-proof, avoid major noncompliance penalties and prevent customer backlash.

Why is mobile compliance so difficult to manage? Mobile device data breaches can be particularly problematic because many organizations don't have the appropriate monitoring capabilities to determine if devices have been breached in the first place. Nearly half of the companies surveyed in the 2022 Verizon Mobile Security Index said they had suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the past 12 months. Companies with a global presence were even more likely to have been affected. More than three in five -- 61% -- had been hit, compared to 43% of organizations with only a local presence. Obviously, there is a major gap in enterprise knowledge of mobile security incidents. Many organizations aren't certain what data users store on their mobile devices. This is a major challenge from a mobile compliance perspective and could cause disaster for any audited organization.