5 steps to ensure HIPAA compliance on mobile devices

Complying with HIPAA requires diligence on the part of IT administrators, and mobile devices can make this even more of a challenge.

HIPAA is a comprehensive federal law that sets standards for protecting confidential data related to a person's health. HIPAA standards apply to all protected health information (PHI), regardless of how it is stored, transmitted or accessed. This includes PHI on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, or electronic PHI. Following HIPAA standards ensures confidentiality when using any form of electronic media.

HIPAA violations can result in hefty fines and other penalties, so organizations must take every necessary step to properly handle PHI. This is especially true when dealing with mobile devices, which can be an easy target for malicious actors. Healthcare providers must regularly audit their systems and implement strong security measures to protect sensitive information and comply with HIPAA regulations.

Mobile devices are useful tools that can help clinical staff make quicker decisions and provide better care. But, while they offer access to critical information on the go, they also create new risks. Data security is a major concern for mobile devices because they are at greater risk of loss or theft.

Administrators must guarantee data security when using mobile devices for healthcare-related activities. The key is to stay aware of emerging technologies and threats. Additionally, develop policies and procedures for mobile device use, and tailor those policies to the organization's needs. Organizations can also work with a consultant to make sure they've taken all possible steps to secure their data and remain compliant.

HIPAA compliance for BYOD vs. corporate-owned endpoints It's also important to keep in mind that BYOD and corporate-owned mobile devices come with different challenges. IT teams need to build out security and management controls for both use cases. Plus, in the case of a compliance audit, organizations must prove that they have the policies to ensure regulatory adherence. With corporate devices, organizations have complete control and can enforce the highest security controls and device monitoring. This can include complex passcode policies, full wipe and reset capabilities, always-on VPN and more. With BYOD, the user has control over the device, and the organization must balance user privacy and security. Depending on how a device is enrolled, organizations might lose commands such as full device reset. However, admins can still deploy managed applications, perform selective wipes and enforce other critical security controls. BYOD and corporate-owned devices each come with distinct challenges, but HIPAA compliance is achievable for both ownership scenarios. With the right security measures in place, IT teams can protect their sensitive data and stay compliant. Mobile administrators should supplement HIPAA compliance measures with policies that address BYOD and corporate-owned mobile endpoints.