kras99 - stock.adobe.com
Why mobile security audits are important in the enterprise
Mobile devices bring their own set of challenges and risks to enterprise security. To handle mobile-specific threats, IT should conduct regular mobile security audits.
Mobile devices in the enterprise are an increasingly large target for cyberattacks. Mobile security audits are an essential tool to prevent and identify these attacks.
With the growing amount of both corporate and personal data on smartphones, these devices are as vulnerable as ever to various threats. Prominent cyberthreats include the following:
- Phishing attacks. Hackers can spread malware or obtain sensitive information from users by sending out phishing emails and text messages.
- Data breaches. Lost or stolen devices can expose confidential corporate data.
- Unsecured Wi-Fi. Public networks are often vulnerable to interception of data transmissions.
- Outdated software. Older operating systems and applications might have unpatched vulnerabilities.
The potential outcomes of such threats can significantly affect organizations. Consequences include data loss, financial damage, reputational harm and legal liabilities. Mobile security audits help organizations ensure their data is secure.
Understanding mobile security audits
A security audit thoroughly assesses an organization's devices, apps, data management policies and networks. Its purpose is to detect vulnerabilities and ensure security, privacy and functionality. Traditional security audits encompass all aspects of IT infrastructure. Mobile security audits, by contrast, focus specifically on mobile endpoints. An audit should cover technical aspects, such as encryption and authentication, as well as user behaviors, such as password management and app usage.
Mobile-specific security audits address the unique security risks associated with mobile devices. They assess the portability of devices, the variety of OSes in use, the reliance on public networks and other factors. This specialized approach enables a more accurate evaluation of mobile security risks.
Mobile audits help support the following security components:
- Risk assessment. Audits help identify weaknesses in a mobile environment so IT can prioritize mitigation efforts.
- Policy enforcement. Regular audits ensure that the organization's mobile security policies are established and effective.
- Threat detection. Audits can reveal malware infections, unauthorized access attempts and other suspicious activities.
- Incident response. A recent audit can provide valuable information for investigation and remediation in the event of a breach.
- Compliance. Many industries have regulations that require regular security audits to protect sensitive data. In these industries, real-time security insights are essential for maintaining compliance and avoiding legal issues.
Audits can also enhance an organization's reputation. It's important for organizations to show that they take data protection seriously and address security risks proactively. Regular audits demonstrate a commitment to mobile security, which builds trust with customers and other stakeholders.
Additionally, mobile security audits provide valuable insights for continuous improvement. Identifying and addressing weaknesses enables organizations to adapt to evolving threats and maintain strong security over time.
How to conduct a mobile security audit
Several factors can affect how IT approaches mobile audits. Is the organization managing both iOS and Android devices? What regulatory standards does the organization have to follow? Admins should consider these and other questions when developing their approach.
While the audit process can vary between organizations, it generally involves the following steps:
- Define scope. Identify which devices, apps and networks to include in the audit.
- Gather information. Collect data on mobile devices, software versions, security settings, apps and user access. This should include both BYOD and corporate-owned endpoints.
- Evaluate security controls. Assess the strength of passwords, encryption, authentication mechanisms and other security measures.
- Test for vulnerabilities. Conduct penetration testing to simulate attacks and find weaknesses.
- Analyze findings. Create a detailed report outlining vulnerabilities, risks and recommendations for improvement.
- Implement remediation. Prioritize and address identified vulnerabilities based on their severity.
- Implement continuous monitoring. Establish ongoing monitoring and regular audits to maintain a secure mobile environment.
Beyond the basic process, an effective audit touches upon specific threats and risk management details. Additional audit tools, such as compliance checklists, can help with this. IT should use audits to handle the following mobile security issues:
- Malware from malicious apps. Security audits look at the sources of mobile applications, the permissions they request and their behavior. Conduct regular audits to ensure that only trusted apps are on devices, reducing the risk of malware infections.
- Network security. Audits emphasize network security, especially when devices connect to public Wi-Fi networks. When conducting a mobile audit, review network configurations and mandate the use of VPNs or other secure networking policies. This helps safeguard data transmissions and prevent unauthorized access.
- Mobile device management. Effective MDM is critical to mobile security. Audits should assess devices' configuration and management, ensuring consistent policy application. Policies can include encryption, remote wipe capabilities and regular updates.
Michael Goad is a freelance writer and solutions architect with experience handling mobility in an enterprise setting.