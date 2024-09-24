Compare information governance vs. records management

Information governance and records management are two important practices that help organizations manage their information and adhere to industry standards and regulations.

Although both practices minimize data risks and optimize content value, they are different. Records management focuses on the lifecycle of records, which are documents that have persistent organizational value, such as those from business transactions. Information governance focuses on the structures, policies and procedures an organization requires to successfully manage all its information. Key differences between these practices include their scope, goals, roles and responsibilities.

Understanding the differences between information governance and records management can help organizations find the right mix of tools and processes for their specific needs.

What is information governance? Information governance is the framework to manage information and ensure compliance with industry regulations. It consists of the processes, roles and standards a company must follow as it creates, stores and organizes documents, records and other company information. Information governance ensures that businesses manage all data consistently and makes it easily accessible to employees. It also helps organizations identify unnecessary information they can remove from storage to free up space, reduce storage costs and avoid compliance failures. Companies often realize they need information governance when they face a major event, such as a lawsuit or compliance audit. As technology has advanced, businesses have gathered larger amounts of customer data, including personally identifiable information (PII). With a proper information governance plan, organizations can ensure workers destroy PII when they no longer need it. Additionally, organizations in highly regulated industries, such as energy and financial services, must create annual compliance reports to show regulators they followed the rules. Companies often realize they need information governance when they face a major event, such as a lawsuit or compliance audit. Organizations that think of information governance so late in the game put events at risk and increase the odds of data loss and leakage or retention issues. Some companies have chief information governance officers who oversee information governance programs. The CIGO develops, manages and enforces the information governance program. This role typically creates an advisory board with representatives from the business, IT, general counsel and compliance to plan and execute the strategy. Information governance is an umbrella term that includes records management and information security.

What is records management? Records management is the way a business manages its digital and physical records throughout various stages of their lifecycle, from creation to disposal. Some people think digital transformation has made paper records obsolete, but many companies still maintain both digital and physical documents. Organizations might store digital records in on-premises or cloud-based enterprise content management systems, while they might store physical records in boxes or storage facilities. Government agencies often require physical records to serve all people, including those who cannot -- or choose not to -- use digital options. Some governments also require the retention of certain physical documents, such as financial records, by law for extended periods of time, depending on the industry. Many organizations maintain a hybrid records management model, which includes maintenance for physical and digital records. Digital records management uses automated metadata tagging, as well as file naming and folder structuring standards to improve efficiency and findability. Organizations can also digitize physical records to access them with a document management system, such as Microsoft SharePoint Online, M-Files or Revver. While records managers typically handle records management operations, the CEO or CFO often takes overall responsibility. IT and compliance teams also play central roles in records management. Records managers collaborate with IT, business, legal and finance teams to define processes for managing business information, including where the organization stores it and how long to keep it. Through this enterprise-wide collaboration, record managers also educate employees on proper records management policies and procedures. Records management defines how organizations manage records from creation to preservation.