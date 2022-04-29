SharePoint Online also supports collaboration with external users such as vendors and customers. It is available as a standalone product and as part of an Office 365 suite that includes Exchange Online , Skype for Business , Office clients and Office Web Apps.

SharePoint Online is divided into three hubs: Newsfeed, OneDrive and Sites. A new microblogging feature lets users engage in conversations, "like" posts, include pictures, videos and documents, and mention other users in the Newsfeed. SharePoint Sites can be easily customized or configured for mobile devices.

Microsoft SharePoint Online is a collection of cloud - and web-based technologies that make it easy for organizations to store, share and manage digital information.

SharePoint Online vs. SharePoint on premises

The main difference between SharePoint Online and SharePoint on premises involves where the software is hosted.

SharePoint Online

SharePoint Online is cloud-based software as a service. Users can store and share information and use it collaboratively. Microsoft hosts the software on its own servers. Businesses buy the software using a subscription model.

The benefits of SharePoint Online align with benefits of cloud-based services in general. They include the following:

The business is not responsible for hosting the software.

It has flexibility regarding ownership of the software.

It can cancel the subscription when it wants to.

Microsoft manages data backups and software patches and the workflow around those processes.

The downside of the online offering is that the business has less control over its data, data security and the underlying hardware that hosts it.

On-premises SharePoint

With SharePoint on premises, sometimes referred to as SharePoint Server, the user organization is the host, using its own servers. Organizations pay for a software license to own a copy of the software, which they host and access at will. The on-premises version of SharePoint requires users to buy dedicated, on-site hardware.

Among the benefits of the on-premises option are the following:

Because the business hosts the software, it has more control over the hosting hardware and its own data.

The hosting business is in control of the servers, architecture and other resources necessary for software maintenance.

However, an organization using on-premises SharePoint is also in charge of backing up its own data. Depending on the business, the on-premises option may be more expensive than the online one. Expanding the number of users for on-premises SharePoint can be a challenge because it requires manually expanding infrastructure to accommodate more users.